The Off Broadway Palm Is Bringing The Laughs With GREATER TUNA

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents the laugh-a-minute comedy Greater Tuna playing now through April 30, 2022. The New York Posts said, "The audience all but exploded the theatre with laughter." and the Washington Post said it's "Hilarious, a tribute to the art of acting."

Greater Tuna is a comic satire that launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles, and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna. Greater Tuna began as a simple party skit based on a cartoon in Austin, TX and by 1985 it became the most produced play in the United States, finding an instant audience coast to coast. A successful New York run led to an HBO special produced by Norman Lear.

Directing Greater Tuna is Off Broadway Palm's artistic producer, Paul Bernier. Portraying the over 20 roles will be Michael Santora and Michael Weaver, who will have many quick costume changes, use inventive voice work, and pull off some very creative timing.

If you're looking for Texas-size laughs, join the Off Broadway Palm for Greater Tuna playing now through April 30, 2022. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $45 to $65 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.