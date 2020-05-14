The Naples Players Announce Dinner & a Virtual Show May 24 - May 31

The Naples Players (TNP) announce partnerships with Ocean Prime and Truluck's to offer a special "pre-theatre" menu to-go before patrons view the virtual performance of Becky's New Car May 24 to May 31, 2020.

The Naples Players is one of the first companies in the country - and the first in the region - to produce a full virtual production filmed after the COVID-19 closure. "We're excited to embrace the digital format not as a replacement for live theatre - and not even as a recording of live theatre - but as its own New Medium to help tell the compelling stories you would have seen on-stage" says CEO & Executive Artistic Director Bryce Alexander.

Boasting pre-show menus before the COVID-19 shutdown, both Ocean Prime and Truluck's are excited to once again provide quality dining before enjoying a show by The Naples Players.

"The Naples Players represent the gold standard of artistic expression and community advocacy here in Naples. Truluck's has been honored to partner with this beloved organization since our opening in 2004" says Stuart Dickson, Truluck's General Manager. Ocean Prime agreed. "This is a nice way to take one step towards normalcy - by enjoying a great Ocean Prime dinner and yet another great performance from The Naples Players" says Ocean Prime General Manager Rick Giannasi.

For $40, Ocean prime's take-out theater menu will include:

choice of House or Caesar salad

choice of 4 entrees

and carrot cake or homemade chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

Upgrade entree choice of Chilean Sea Bass or Prime New York Strip steak for an additional $10

For $65, Truluck's take-out theater menu will include:

Soup & Salad (Lobster Bisque, Sonoma Greens Salad, or Ceaser Salad)

choice of 4 entrees

and carrot cake, chocolate malt cake, or Key Lime Pie

"What's really great about these dinners - besides their flavors - is the way our organizations are working together in this time of crisis. And that's what The Naples Players means when we say we are a 'theatre for the community'" finished Alexander.

Tickets for Becky's New Car can be purchased:

on-line at www.naplesplayers.org - or

on the phone at (239) 263-7990.

Take-out orders can be placed over the phone for both restaurants:

Ocean Prime

(239) 430-0404

699 5th Avenue South, Naples, Florida 34102

Truluck's

(239) 530-3131

698 4th Avenue South, Naples, Florida 34102

The Naples Players has soldiered on throughout the crisis to offer support to the community during these difficult times. In addition to sewing face masks and building intubation boxes for local hospitals, the theatre has also since provided a number of free, online classes and events including classes for anxiety, isolation, and people with disabilities.

The theatre is facing substantial losses from show closures, ticket refunds, and canceled educational programs due to COVID-19; with losses upwards of $500,000 since temporarily suspending all on-site events and classes as of March 12, 2020.

Those looking to donate may do so directly on The Naples Players website at www.NaplesPlayers.org/donate or by texting "TNP" to (239) 349-3001.





