The Comedy SOCIAL SECURITY Opens The Off Broadway Palm's Season

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre opens its 2021-2022 Season with the laugh-out-loud Social Security playing September 23 through November 6, 2021. The production was originally produced on Broadway by David Geffen and the Schubert Organization at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City on April 17, 1986.

The play is a hilarious comedy about a happily married couple who live in the art world of New York. Their domestic tranquility is shattered upon the arrival of the wife's goody-goody sister, her uptight brother-in-law, and her aging mother. The comedic sparks really begin to fly when the mother hits it off with an elderly minimalist artist who is the art dealers' best client!

The cast features all Broadway Palm alumni including Rachael Endrizzi, Kay Francis, Megan Orlowski, Ken Quiricone, Christopher Russell and Michael Weaver. Directing Social Security is the Off Broadway Palm's Artistic Director, Paul Bernier.

Social Security will play September 23 through November 6, 2021. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $45 to $65 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.