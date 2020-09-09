The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs Presents STAGED READING SERIES

The series will be presented on Friday, Sept.11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs presents its Staged Reading Series on Friday, Sept.11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Moe Auditorium & Film Center at Center for Performing Arts campus, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

The series showcases six new short plays from three local and three international playwrights hailing from Canada, Dubai and Los Angeles: Guy Newsham, Alex Broun and Jonathan Josephson. The three Southwest Florida playwrights featured include: Don Fox, Shawn Ryan and Leslie Sanderson. "Our local playwrights are solid comedic writers," said Frank Blocker, the Centers' film and theater director.

For the series, actors will perform the new works in the staged reading format - scripts in hand. Comedies of all styles were chosen for this iteration of the Staged Reading Series and the Centers' return to live performance. The scripts were selected from more than 300 national and international entries during the fourth annual Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival held in January. The plots in the series range from a playwright kidnapping a publisher who rejected his work; dueling soccer parents; to the introduction of the Paleo diet to cavemen. Perhaps most intriguing for local audiences will be the world premiere of Don Fox's short play, Looking for Love at the Blue Martini.

Cast includes Buck Biestek, Kevin Buja, Leeanne Chiaramonte, Shaun Cott, Abigail Douglas, Jeff Green, Melissa Hennig, Marilyn Hilbert, Eduardo Marin, Lena Neal, Luis Pages, Sean Pritchard, and Jennifer Valiente. The plays will be directed by Frank Blocker, Eduardo Marin and Luis Pages.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You