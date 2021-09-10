The bright lights of Broadway shine on Broadway Palm's stage with A Night On Broadway playing now through October 2, 2021. This original concert style musical revue features the best of Broadway combining favorites from the past along with the most recent musical hit sensations. Broadway Palm is offering a Season Opener Special and all tickets are just $55 for dinner and the show.

The production features a cast of Broadway Palm alumni including Sarah Cammarata, Shawday Graves, Brian Keith Graziani, Rachel Haber, Christopher Hager, Victor Legarreta, Christopher Lewis, Martina Long, River Reed, and Eli Veldhuyzen van Zanten. The talented performers sing their way through decades of Broadway favorites from shows such as RENT; Hello, Dolly!; CATS; Oklahoma; Wicked; and more! You'll treasure the nostalgia of over a century of entertainment and magnificent music.

Join Broadway Palm for A Night On Broadway playing now through October 2, 2021. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Broadway Palm is offering a Season Opener Special and all tickets are just $55 for dinner and the show. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.