The Atlantic City Blues Brothers Tribute Band to Perform at Cultural Park Theatre Company
They'll get the joint jumping with all the hits you know and love, including "Somebody to Love," "Goin' Back to Miami," "Soul Man," "Sweet Home Chicago" and many more!
The Cultural Park Theatre Company in Cape Coral, Florida will welcome to their stage The Atlantic City Blues Brothers Tribute Band on Friday, January 6 at 7 PM, Saturday, January 7 at 7 PM and Sunday, January 8 at 3 PM.
Cooper Jordan (Creator/Elwood), Andrew Caira (Jake) and Michael Sanders (Monty) bring the Blues Brothers to life in this soul-filled show. They'll get the joint jumping with all the hits you know and love, including "Somebody to Love," "Goin' Back to Miami," "Soul Man," "Sweet Home Chicago" and many more!
Food trucks are scheduled for every performance, with Skew U Food Truck, Squeezers of Cape Coral and Bubble Buzz joining the party. Check their website for details on trucks and times. Enjoy some of SW Florida's best food truck fare with the freshly-landscaped Cultural Park as a backdrop, then into CPTC and their newly-renovated lobby and theatre and rock out with these Soul Men!
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the box office 239-772-5862 or on their secure ticketing website using this link Buy Tickets Online!. Free, convenient parking is always available.
More information can be found on their website at Cultural Park Theatre Company
