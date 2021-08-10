THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Will Be Performed at Lake Worth Playhouse Next Month

The Great American Trailer Park Musical runs September 3-12, 2021 at Lake Worth Playhouse. The musical features a book by Betsy Kelso, with music and lyrics by David Nehls.

All Seats: $35

Dinner and Show Packages: $55 / $75

Synopsis:

There's a new tenant at Armadillo Acres - and she's wreaking havoc all over Florida's most exclusive trailer park. The story has, at its center, a love triangle between an agoraphobic, a highway toll collector and an exotic dancer with an unhinged ex-boyfriend. A Greek-chorus-eque trio of trailer park women helps guide the narrative, playing any character or gender they choose while breaking the fourth wall at whim to air their own dirty laundry. The result is a sense of informality and community - the lifeblood of neighborhoods everywhere.

More than a decade after its New York premiere, "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" continues to connect with audiences and sold-out crowds. Beyond the broad comedy and Jerry Springer-worthy confrontations, the show is about rising above our impulses, our mistakes and our surroundings to make a future we can believe in despite the past.

Tickets Available Online At https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/limited/