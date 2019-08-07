THE FLOATING BLACK MAN Set for World Premiere at Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs

The Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs will present the world premiere of Charles Jackson, Jr.'s THE FLOATING BLACK MAN in conjunction with their popular Staged Reading Series on August 9, 2019, at 7:30pm. Mr. Jackson will give a full performance of his new play as part of the evening that will highlight Naples, Florida, playwright Marc Simon's play DEPARTURES in the staged reading format.

THE FLOATING BLACK MAN tells the story of a young African-American man attempting to discover himself while navigating through race relations in an oppressive society. As a Guest Artist of the Center, Mr. Jackson will also present his Character Analysis Workshop on Thursday, August 7, 6:00-8:30pm at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs campus in addition to performing this new work.

DEPARTURES tells the story of a woman seeking an end to her life via "Departures," an assisted-dying facility. To complete the process, she must face her estranged daughter who works there, and the growing public dissent toward legalized assisted suicide. Though the social issue of the play centers on the right-to-die discussion, there is a universality connecting many of the dividing causes being fought today.

The Center's Theater and Film Director, Frank Blocker, will direct DEPARTURES and is responsible for bringing in theatrical guest artists. "Charles' youth gives no clue to his being a consummate and wise professional. He is a perfect fit for this program as we seek to open the door to more new works and to make a home for playwrights here. Marc Simon came highly recommended and his play has a reach beyond its words. We'll have two social-conscious plays that are also very engaging stories."

DEPARTURES will star Kay Francis, Melissa Hennig, Gina Palencia and Sean Pritchard, along with Will Kaiser, Alberto Gayoso, Amanda Carrion, Luis Pages and CJ Cobble, assistant directed by Jennifer Valiente.

There will be a brief intermission between the staged reading and the world premiere performance. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling 239-495-8989.

Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, Florida. Showtime: August 9, 7:30pm.

www.artcenterbonita.org





