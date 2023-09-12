Stephen King's MISERY Comes to the Laboratory Theater of Florida in October

Performances run October 20 - November 12.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Stephen King's MISERY Comes to the Laboratory Theater of Florida in October

Misery, by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, opens October 20th at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

From the creator of The Shining and It comes a twisted story about meeting your heroes. Paul Sheldon, famous author of the Misery romance series, gets into a terrible accident in the middle of nowhere. He wakes up being nursed to health by his "number one fan," Annie. However, when she reads his new manuscript, she'll do anything to get him to rewrite it.. even if it means keeping him there forever.

Director Nykkie Rizley notes, "I have been attracted to the macabre for a very long time. Disturbed souls, dark woods, cliff-hangers, plot and psychological twists - I am a horrorphile. So, it is no wonder that no one seemed surprised that I would be directing Misery. It has been one of my dreams since before we started The Laboratory Theater of Florida. While Stephen King is well known for supernatural fiction, Misery is unique in that there are no scary monsters. No clowns hiding in a sewer. No girl with telekinesis. No mysterious cemetery, or rabid dogs, or evil cars…. There’s just Annie Wilkes. Sweet, unassuming, book-loving Annie Wilkes. The terror is palpable because we know her. She doesn’t need superpowers to reign over her captive… a syringe will do just fine.”

Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach adds, “The tension between Annie and Paul, the love and fear of their relationship, is the center of this story. When Annie leaves the house, Paul explores, learning more about his captor, and the set turns with him, highlighting yet another outstanding set design by Gabrielle Lansden and Jonathan Johnson. I'm thrilled that we are presenting the SWFL premiere of this exciting show, one of five premieres this season!"

Directed by Nykkie Rizley, Misery features Ryan Adair (Paul Sheldon), Lauren Miller (Annie Wilkes), and Scott Carpenter (Buster). Stage management by Daniel Sabiston, set design by Jonathan Johnson and Gabrielle Lansden. Costumes by Alena Stevenson.




