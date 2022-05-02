Stars Of The Sixties Presents: HERMAN'S HERMITS Starring Peter Noone, October 2022

Stars of the Sixties presents HERMAN'S HERMITS starring Peter Noone at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

For the first time ever in Fort Myers, an entire evening with the incomparable Peter Noone... Stars of the Sixties brings Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone to the grand stage at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. Heavy on hits, the iconic British pop star carries a playlist that will transport you back in time to the happy days of the 1960s.

Known on both sides of the pond for songs like "I'm Into Something Good", "Mrs. Brown, you've Got A Lovely Daughter", "I'm Henry VIII, I Am", "Silhouettes", "Can't You Hear My Heartbeat", "Wonderful World", "Just A Little Bit Better", "There's A Kind of Hush", "A Must To Avoid", "Listen People", "No Milk Today" and "The End of the World," ultimately, Herman's Hermits sold over fifty-two million recordings.

In all, fourteen singles and seven albums went gold. As "Herman", the photogenic Noone graced the cover of nearly every international publication including Time Magazine. The 1990s found Peter embarking on a four-year stint as the winsome host of VH1's My Generation, the highest-ever-rated half hour retrospective of pop/rock music. Accompanied by his band, Noone currently performs over 200 concerts a year in addition to hosting "Something Good" on Sirius XM 60s on 6.

Peter consistently plays to sold-out venues and his admirers span the generations. If you're a teenager of the 1960s or just love good music, don't miss one of the most energetic and fun-filled rock and roll shows you'll ever see. A Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Production.