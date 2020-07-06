Stage Managers' Association's LEGACY PROJECT LIVE Series Presents Paul Phillips

Ever wondered what stage managing some of the greats like Gwen Verdon, Tallulah Bankhead, Judy Garland, and Groucho Marx during the golden age of Broadway was like? Ever dreamed what sitting at a production table with famed director/choreographers like Bob Fosse and Tommy Tune brought?

On Wednesday, July 8 at 2:00p.m. EST, TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni and Production Manager Danielle Ranno will participate in an interview with Paul Phillips, TheatreZone founding board member and Artistic Advisory Board member, in the first interview of SMA's "Legacy Project Live" series (online via Zoom).

Danielle Ranno will serve as the interview host, along with Mark Danni and Adrienne Wells as digital monitor as they sit down for an exhilarating conversation with Phillips. Now retired, Philips, who will be 95 years old in October, resides in Naples.

"Danielle and I are looking forward to Zooming with Paul and discussing his successful career as a stage manager, both on and off-Broadway," said Danni. "The interview will last about an hour with time after for questions, and is free for anyone to join."

After spending some time in the South Pacific during World War II, Paul Phillips returned to New York City to start a career as an actor on Broadway. It was not long before he traded in his costume for a headset, and moved into stage management. Phillips began his stage management career working winter and summer stocks before moving to Broadway in 1959 with Fiorello!, directed by legendary George Abbot. Not long after, he was personally asked by Gwen Verdon to stage manage her next show, Sweet Charity. Other Broadway credits include: Judy Garland, At Home at The Palace, the revival of The Boy Friend, Pippin, Chicago, staring Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the revival of Mame, staring Angela Lansbury, and Open Admissions. Following a 20-year career on Broadway, Phillips went on to stage manage celebrities at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

This will be FREE to anyone interested. Membership in the SMA not required but encouraged.

The event is via Zoom, with both video and phone access. Register in advance for this meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

*Please note, the session will be recorded for later viewing. Past webinars can be viewed in the Video Galleries after logging in to stagemanagers.org.

TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501©3, professional equity theatre located in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Rd., Naples. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. All evening performances l begin at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit www.theatre.zone or call 888-966-3352 x1. Online at: https://theatre.zone/.

