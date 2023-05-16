Shakespeare Festival Brings MEASURE FOR MEASURE to Carlin and Commons Parks this Summer

Performances take place at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, Jupiter, on July 6 – 9 and 13 – 16.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo 2 Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October Photo 3 Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October
Aaron Lewis Brings His 2023 Acoustic Tour To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, October Photo 4 Aaron Lewis Brings His 2023 Acoustic Tour To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, October 4

Shakespeare Festival Brings MEASURE FOR MEASURE to Carlin and Commons Parks this Summer

Palm Beach County's longest-running, summertime cultural tradition returns when The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival and Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation present the Shakespeare by the Sea xxIII production of William Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure." Performances take place at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, Jupiter, on July 6 - 9 and 13 - 16. The encore performance of Shakespeare by the Palms III presented by The Village of Royal Palm Beach runs July 20 - 23 at the Commons Park Amphitheater in Royal Palm Beach.

ABOUT THE PLAY: The city is plagued by vice, and the Duke has departed on a secret mission, entrusting his minister, Angelo, to govern and maintain order. Angelo takes his role too seriously, and when Claudio is apprehended, Lucio enlists Sister Isabella's help. However, Isabella is unwilling to meet Angelo's unreasonable demands for Claudio's freedom. To resolve the situation and expose Angelo's double standards, the Duke devises a clever plan.

"'Measure for Measure' is about duplicity, duality, and disguise, explored in various interweaving plots," says Artistic Director Trent Stephens. "The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is known for their innovative and imaginative interpretations of Shakespeare's works, often exploring them in unconventional settings. This summer's production will focus on the play's contrasting themes of spiritual and secular life, and what better place to stage it than in New Orleans during the festive Mardi Gras season?"

"While 'Measure for Measure' isn't produced as much as Shakespeare's other comedies, its production history seems to coincide with societal examinations of sexuality, morality, and justice," explains Stephens. "Like any good play, it presents more questions than answers, but the representation of these nuanced issues, coupled with a sense of humor, offers audiences space to think about these themes in a playful way."

The Shakespeare by the Sea xxIII production of "Measure for Measure" takes place July 6 - 9 and 13 - 16 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, located at 750 South, Florida A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477.

The Shakespeare by the Palms III encore production of "Measure for Measure" runs July 20 - 23 at the Commons Park Amphitheater in Commons Park, located at 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.

Performances start at 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a 15-minute intermission. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for pre-show entertainment. Visitors are invited to bring a beach chair, blanket, and picnic basket. On-site concessions are available. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person. Visit Click Here for more information.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour Comes to BBMann in November Photo
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour Comes to BBMann in November

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8PM.

FOOTLOOSE Hits The Broadway Palm Stage Photo
FOOTLOOSE Hits The Broadway Palm Stage

Broadway Palm is getting ready to cut loose with the high-energy musical FOOTLOOSE, playing May 26 through July 1, 2023. Based on the 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon, the musical celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people and guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.

Broadway Palm Childrens Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE Photo
Broadway Palm Children's Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents the musical, How I Became A Pirate. Urgh! Get ready to set sail with Braid Beard's pirate crew playing selected matinees June 2 through June 30, 2023.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Photo
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Awards

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 2023 High School Musical Awards which were held Thursday, May 4th at 7PM.


More Hot Stories For You

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour Comes to BBMann in NovemberBored Teachers Comedy Tour Comes to BBMann in November
FOOTLOOSE Hits The Broadway Palm StageFOOTLOOSE Hits The Broadway Palm Stage
Broadway Palm Children's Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATEBroadway Palm Children's Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical AwardsBarbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Awards

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
The Belle Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Private Lives"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Naples Players (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder at the Howard Johnson's a Comedy
The Studio Players (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fame: The Musical
Florida Repertory Theatre (5/18-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Crimes of the Heart"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (6/01-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dining Room
The Naples Players (10/04-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound