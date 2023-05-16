Shakespeare Festival Brings MEASURE FOR MEASURE to Carlin and Commons Parks this Summer

Palm Beach County's longest-running, summertime cultural tradition returns when The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival and Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation present the Shakespeare by the Sea xxIII production of William Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure." Performances take place at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, Jupiter, on July 6 - 9 and 13 - 16. The encore performance of Shakespeare by the Palms III presented by The Village of Royal Palm Beach runs July 20 - 23 at the Commons Park Amphitheater in Royal Palm Beach.

ABOUT THE PLAY: The city is plagued by vice, and the Duke has departed on a secret mission, entrusting his minister, Angelo, to govern and maintain order. Angelo takes his role too seriously, and when Claudio is apprehended, Lucio enlists Sister Isabella's help. However, Isabella is unwilling to meet Angelo's unreasonable demands for Claudio's freedom. To resolve the situation and expose Angelo's double standards, the Duke devises a clever plan.

"'Measure for Measure' is about duplicity, duality, and disguise, explored in various interweaving plots," says Artistic Director Trent Stephens. "The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is known for their innovative and imaginative interpretations of Shakespeare's works, often exploring them in unconventional settings. This summer's production will focus on the play's contrasting themes of spiritual and secular life, and what better place to stage it than in New Orleans during the festive Mardi Gras season?"

"While 'Measure for Measure' isn't produced as much as Shakespeare's other comedies, its production history seems to coincide with societal examinations of sexuality, morality, and justice," explains Stephens. "Like any good play, it presents more questions than answers, but the representation of these nuanced issues, coupled with a sense of humor, offers audiences space to think about these themes in a playful way."

The Shakespeare by the Sea xxIII production of "Measure for Measure" takes place July 6 - 9 and 13 - 16 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, located at 750 South, Florida A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477.

The Shakespeare by the Palms III encore production of "Measure for Measure" runs July 20 - 23 at the Commons Park Amphitheater in Commons Park, located at 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.

Performances start at 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a 15-minute intermission. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for pre-show entertainment. Visitors are invited to bring a beach chair, blanket, and picnic basket. On-site concessions are available. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person. Visit Click Here for more information.