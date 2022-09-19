Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STYX 2023 World Tour Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, January 2023

STYX is a multi-mega-million-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage.

Sep. 19, 2022  
STYX 2023 World Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:30PM.

Harmony. Chemistry. Balance. Grit. Dexterity. Determination. Solidarity. These are words that define the core essence of STYX, the multi-mega-million-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage. STYX draws from over four decades of barnburning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones.

From the progressively sweeping splendor that is "The Grand Illusion" to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the "Blue Collar Man," from the majestic spiritual love for a special "Lady" to the poignant rumination on the fleeting nature of fame in "Miss America," from an individual yearning for true connection as a "Man in the Wilderness" to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in "Crystal Ball," from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of "Come Sail Away" to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged "Renegade" who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse their fans in their Signature Sound.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. The Fort Myers concert is presented by AEG Presents and PFM.


