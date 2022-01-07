SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Splashes Onto The Broadway Palm Stage!

The all-singing, all-dancing Singin' in the Rain will be splashing on the Broadway Palm stage through February 12, 2022. Based on the 1952 MGM film starring Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds, Singin' in the Rain is the story of that first Hollywood musical when the silver screen found its voice!

Set in Hollywood in the late 1920's, the story focuses on Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, who's less-than-pleasant vocal tones make her an improbable contender for stardom in the new talking pictures. This all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza includes memorable songs such as Good Mornin', Make 'Em Laugh, and the show-stopping Singin' in the Rain! And you won't want to miss the live, onstage rainstorm!

Grab your umbrella and head to Broadway Palm for Singin' in the Rain playing now through February 12, 2022. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $60 to $85 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.