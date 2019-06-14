SEX PLEASE, WE'RE SIXTY Hits The Off Broadway Palm Stage!

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Sex Please, We're Sixty playing now through July 21, 2019. This laugh-a-minute farce explores the rendezvous of men and women over a certain age.

Mrs. Stancliffe's Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast has been successful for many years. Her guests, most of which are women, return year after year. Next-door neighbor, "Bud the Stud" thinks they come to spend time with him in romantic liaisons. The fun begins as three women arrive and turn the table on Bud and Mrs. Stancliffe's suitor, Henry, in a hysterical attempt to show the men who is the smarter sex.

Sex Please, We're Sixty is playing at The Off Broadway Palm Theatre now through July 21, 2019. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $39 to $59 with group discounts available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





