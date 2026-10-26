Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK Will Come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
The production will play at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers, Florida.
Broadway Palm's Children's Theatre will present Schoolhouse Rock Live!, playing Now through November 13, 2026. This fun-filled musical brings the beloved songs and educational spirit of the iconic Schoolhouse Rock! television series to the stage in an energetic adventure perfect for audiences of all ages.
As a nervous teacher prepares for his first day in the classroom, his imagination comes to life through a lively collection of familiar tunes, including 'Conjunction Junction' and 'I'm Just a Bill.' What begins as a case of first-day jitters quickly transforms into a confidence-building musical journey filled with laughter, learning and plenty of unforgettable songs.
This show celebrates the power of learning while reminding audiences that sometimes the best way to find your confidence is to simply let your imagination take the lead. Whether introducing a new generation to these classic songs or bringing back memories for longtime fans, Schoolhouse Rock Live! is an entertaining and educational experience the whole family can enjoy.
Broadway Palm's Children's Theatre provides an exciting introduction to live theatre for young audiences, creating memorable experiences through engaging productions designed for the entire family.
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