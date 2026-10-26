SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK Will Come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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Broadway Palm's Children's Theatre will present Schoolhouse Rock Live!, playing Now through November 13, 2026. This fun-filled musical brings the beloved songs and educational spirit of the iconic Schoolhouse Rock! television series to the stage in an energetic adventure perfect for audiences of all ages.

As a nervous teacher prepares for his first day in the classroom, his imagination comes to life through a lively collection of familiar tunes, including 'Conjunction Junction' and 'I'm Just a Bill.' What begins as a case of first-day jitters quickly transforms into a confidence-building musical journey filled with laughter, learning and plenty of unforgettable songs.

This show celebrates the power of learning while reminding audiences that sometimes the best way to find your confidence is to simply let your imagination take the lead. Whether introducing a new generation to these classic songs or bringing back memories for longtime fans, Schoolhouse Rock Live! is an entertaining and educational experience the whole family can enjoy.

Broadway Palm's Children's Theatre provides an exciting introduction to live theatre for young audiences, creating memorable experiences through engaging productions designed for the entire family.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 14 Hrs 31 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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