SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented Comes to DAER Nightclub in May

This immersive time-traveling experience with a modern twist, will take place on Friday, May 19, from 6 - 10 p.m.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Relive the dazzling and mesmerizing musical magic of the iconic Studio 54 nightclub during its 1970s and '80s heydays during "SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented,"a new social happening! Presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in support of FLITE Center, this immersive time-traveling experience with a modern twist, will take place on Friday, May 19, from 6 - 10 p.m., at DAER Nightclub.

Guests will dance the night away to timeless hits and enjoy entertainment and decadent bites and creative libations. Special celebrity impersonators, including Cher, Liza Minnelli, and Andy Warhol, will add to the fun and excitement of the evening. After the event, guests can continue the party at DAER Nightclub, or choose to explore the many amenities of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

"'SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented' heralds a new tradition of bringing people together to support the mission of the FLITE Center," said Christine Frederick, FLITE Center CEO. "We are grateful to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, as well as our other valued partners that are coming together to help us assist our community's vulnerable youth."

In addition to the exciting entertainment, food and open bar, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a balloon pop ($20 or $50 each) and raffle. Balloon prizes include certificates for dinner for two at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, a deluxe one-night stay at the landmark hotel, itself, and more. Music lovers can vie for two authentic electric guitars signed by Ellen DeGeneres and Little Big Town, plus a "Party Like A Rock Star" guitar basket which includes a stay at the hotel. The raffle will include a one Day Bora Bora Cabana Experience for up to 10 guests at the Guitar Hotel pool area, which includes rental, a $1,000 food and beverage credit, service fees and taxes (valued at over $5,200). Guests can also enter for a chance to win a custom jewelry creation from Daoud Jewelers.

"SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented" co-chairs are Kim Sarni, managing director of South Florida Business & Wealth and Scott Dunseath, owner of Boutique Wonderland. Honorary chair is community activist Angelika Schanger. Host committee includes Michael Goodman, Susan Renneisen, Milin Espino, Kandace Lesher and Bo Franz.

"SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented" is sponsored by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Lifestyle Media Group, Celebrity Cruises, OutClique, Broward Health, SouthState Bank, Memorial Healthcare System, Daoud Jewelers, Tito's Handmade Vodka and Adelita Tequila.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to FLITE Center's programs and services, which provide young adults with resources and support to help them transition to independent living. FLITE Center is a one-stop resource center offering all supportive services to youth aging out of foster care, chronically homeless youth, human trafficking survivors, and LGBTQ+ youth.

Tickets to "SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented" start at $150. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232417®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fflite-center.networkforgood.com%2Fevents%2F52000-scene-studio-54?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Additional ticket packages and sponsorships are available by calling (954) 530-4686.




Sixth Annual Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest Winners Announced Photo
Sixth Annual Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest Winners Announced
Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced the 10 winners of its sixth annual Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest (YPC). The plays will receive a staged reading by professional actors in front of an audience at the Don & Ann Brown Theatre on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00pm. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.  
HADESTOWN, HAMILTON And More Announced For Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 2023-24 Br Photo
HADESTOWN, HAMILTON And More Announced For Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 2023-24 Broadway Series
The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces the 2023-2024 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series. The Six-Show Series consists of several hit productions including Mrs. Doubtfire, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill A Mockingbird, and more.
Carol Burnett & Carrie Hamiltons HOLLYWOOD ARMS to be Presented at Arts Center Theatre Photo
Carol Burnett & Carrie Hamilton's HOLLYWOOD ARMS to be Presented at Arts Center Theatre
Arts Center Theatre will present Hollywood Arms written by Carol Burnett and her daughter Carrie Hamilton playing March 15 through April 2. Performances are Wednesday through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm.
Browse Ft. Myers/Naples Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Ft. Myers/Naples Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Ft. Myers/Naples!

