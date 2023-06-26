Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October

The performance is on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8PM.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law Photo 1 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law
'TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Comes to Arts Center Theatre Starring Peter Fogel and D Photo 2 'TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Comes to Arts Center Theatre Starring Peter Fogel and Directed By Chazz Palminteri
THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Broadway Palm Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Broadway Palm
VEGAS NIGHTS Returns to Riverside Theatre in July Photo 4 VEGAS NIGHTS Returns to Riverside Theatre in July

Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October

Roseanne Barr â€“ Live Comedy Show! comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.

Roseanne Barr, actress, comedian, writer and producer began her career in stand-up comedy in 1980 before gaining acclaim in the television sitcom Roseanne. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her work on the show, which ran from 1988-1997 and 2018.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Salutes Music Of The 1920s at Summer Sips & Soun Photo
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Salutes 'Music Of The 1920s' at Summer Sips & Sounds

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) and Festival of the Arts BOCA will co-host another memorable concert next month, tied to a particular decade and musically reflecting what was happening in Boca Raton at the time.

2
SWFL to Premiere SHE KILLS MONSTERS YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION Next Month Photo
SWFL to Premiere SHE KILLS MONSTERS YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION Next Month

The Laboratory Theater of Florida's award-winning education department will present the SWFL premiere of Qui Nguyen's She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition on July 13th - 16th.

3
Celebrating Billy Joel - A Tribute Returns to BBMAN in November Photo
Celebrating Billy Joel - A Tribute Returns to BBMAN in November

Celebrating Billy Joel America's Piano Man â€“ A Tribute returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, November 10 at 8PM.

4
VEGAS NIGHTS Returns to Riverside Theatre in July Photo
VEGAS NIGHTS Returns to Riverside Theatre in July

Riverside Theatre has announced the return of Vegas Nights to benefit the youth tuition assistance and community engagement programs. Vegas Nights takes place July 7 & 8 and July 14 & 15, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Arts Center Theatre (12/13-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Til Death Do Us Part...You First!
Arts Center Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Kills Monsters Young Adventurers Edition
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
The Naples Players (11/01-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]
Arts Center Theatre (11/29-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Naples Players (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You