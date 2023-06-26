Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October

The performance is on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8PM.
Roseanne Barr â€“ Live Comedy Show! comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.
Roseanne Barr, actress, comedian, writer and producer began her career in stand-up comedy in 1980 before gaining acclaim in the television sitcom Roseanne. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her work on the show, which ran from 1988-1997 and 2018.
