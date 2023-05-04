Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Playing now through May 20!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone Photo 2 Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October Photo 3 Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo 4 THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks

THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of SISTER ACT tells the story of Deloris VanCartier, a singer who has to hide from her ex-boyfriend after seeing him commit murder. She ends up hiding in a convent, pretending to be a nun, where she meets some "sisters" who quickly become friends.

THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top PicksDeloris is played by Remi Veronica, and she did an excellent job in this role. She has powerful vocals and had the perfect energy for this character, and I enjoyed her performance a lot. Mother Superior is played by Jama Bowen, and she did a lovely job portraying the frustration her character had with Deloris while at the same time trying to be understanding and caring. Sister Mary Robert is played by Grace Atherholt, Sister Mary Patrick is played by Shannon Connolly, Sister Mary Lazarus is played by Sabrina Brush, Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours is played by Kiana Raine Cintron, and Sister Mary Theresa is played by Tricia Corcoran. Each of them did a wonderful job bringing their characters to life. Each personality is so distinct, and it was a lot of fun to see. Atherholt's Sister Mary Robert has quite an evolution in the show, and she did a beautiful job portraying such. I love Connolly's enthusiastic Sister Mary Patrick - her character is a highlight of the show. Bush's Sister Mary Lazarus is absolutely hilarious, and one of my favorite parts of the production. The rest of the ensemble was fabulous, and kept a great energy throughout the show.

THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top PicksThis production was directed and choreographed by the incredible Amy Marie McCleary, who always does amazing work. The rest of the creative team includes Evan Adamson as the Set Designer, Nate Rush as the Prop Designer, Ben Porter as the Resident Technical Director, Chris McCleary as the Lighting & Video Designer, John P. White as the Costume Designer, Brandon T. Miller as the Wig Designer, Eryn Miller as the Costume Supervisor, Abbey Dillard as the Sound Designer/Light Technician, Loren Strickland as the Musical Director, Abbie Garrison as the Stage Manager, and Lauren Sobon as the Casting Director. I thought all the creative aspects of the show were done very well; the choreography was excellent, and music and singing were wonderful, and the production came together very cohesively. I especially appreciated all the shiny costumes.

This show is always a joy to watch, and Broadway Palm did a great job bringing it to their stage. If you haven't seen the show before, I recommend checking it out while it's playing at Broadway Palm, now through May 20. For tickets and more information, click the link below.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miamis Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month Photo
Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miami's Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on May 20 for 'Hot Latin Nights' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Celebrate the start of summer with Hot Latin Nights.

Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October Photo
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7PM.

Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone Photo
Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone

What did our critic think of ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone?

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Special Free Fun Saturday Next Week Photo
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Special Free Fun Saturday Next Week

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) announced a special pre-Mother's Day event for children. The event is on Saturday, May 6, 10 am to 4 pm.


From This Author - Elizabeth James

Elizabeth has always been a fan of the arts. She took dance classes when she was younger, and now she enjoys watching and supporting all the talented theatre performers in Southwest Flo... (read more about this author)

Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner TheatreReview: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZoneReview: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone
Review: SWEENEY TODD at The Laboratory Theater Of FloridaReview: SWEENEY TODD at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
Review: RIPCORD At Florida Repertory TheatreReview: RIPCORD At Florida Repertory Theatre

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jazz at the MACC: Jazz Jam
Music & Arts Community Center (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Private Lives"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GCCO with Gulfshore Ballet: Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream
Music & Arts Community Center (5/06-5/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
The Naples Players (11/01-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Crimes of the Heart"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (6/01-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
The Belle Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dining Room
The Naples Players (10/04-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assisted Living: The Musical!
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center (5/13-5/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU