Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of SISTER ACT tells the story of Deloris VanCartier, a singer who has to hide from her ex-boyfriend after seeing him commit murder. She ends up hiding in a convent, pretending to be a nun, where she meets some "sisters" who quickly become friends.

Deloris is played by Remi Veronica, and she did an excellent job in this role. She has powerful vocals and had the perfect energy for this character, and I enjoyed her performance a lot. Mother Superior is played by Jama Bowen, and she did a lovely job portraying the frustration her character had with Deloris while at the same time trying to be understanding and caring. Sister Mary Robert is played by Grace Atherholt, Sister Mary Patrick is played by Shannon Connolly, Sister Mary Lazarus is played by Sabrina Brush, Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours is played by Kiana Raine Cintron, and Sister Mary Theresa is played by Tricia Corcoran. Each of them did a wonderful job bringing their characters to life. Each personality is so distinct, and it was a lot of fun to see. Atherholt's Sister Mary Robert has quite an evolution in the show, and she did a beautiful job portraying such. I love Connolly's enthusiastic Sister Mary Patrick - her character is a highlight of the show. Bush's Sister Mary Lazarus is absolutely hilarious, and one of my favorite parts of the production. The rest of the ensemble was fabulous, and kept a great energy throughout the show.

This production was directed and choreographed by the incredible Amy Marie McCleary, who always does amazing work. The rest of the creative team includes Evan Adamson as the Set Designer, Nate Rush as the Prop Designer, Ben Porter as the Resident Technical Director, Chris McCleary as the Lighting & Video Designer, John P. White as the Costume Designer, Brandon T. Miller as the Wig Designer, Eryn Miller as the Costume Supervisor, Abbey Dillard as the Sound Designer/Light Technician, Loren Strickland as the Musical Director, Abbie Garrison as the Stage Manager, and Lauren Sobon as the Casting Director. I thought all the creative aspects of the show were done very well; the choreography was excellent, and music and singing were wonderful, and the production came together very cohesively. I especially appreciated all the shiny costumes.

This show is always a joy to watch, and Broadway Palm did a great job bringing it to their stage. If you haven't seen the show before, I recommend checking it out while it's playing at Broadway Palm, now through May 20. For tickets and more information, click the link below.