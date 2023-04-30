Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone

TheatreZone's production of ROCK OF AGES tells the story of people who just want to rock. The show follows a romance between Drew and Sherrie, alongside the possible destruction of the iconic Bourbon Room and all of the outraged rockers who don't want that to happen.

Drew is played by Quinn Corcoran, and Sherrie is played by Brittany Ambler. Both of these actors were terrific in these roles. I thought Ambler did a perfect job portraying Sherrie's innocent positivity at the beginning of the show, and Corcoran brought the perfect balance of nervousness and confidence to Drew. Their romance was sweet to watch, and they had great on-stage chemistry. They also had fantastic voices, and I enjoyed every song they sang. Lonny, played by Robert Koutras, acts as a narrator for the show, and he was hilarious. He kept the audience laughing, and his relationship with Dennis Dupree (Curt Denham), owner of the Bourbon Room, was a highlight of the show. I really enjoyed how Lonny broke the fourth wall and talked to the audience throughout the show. Hertz Klinemann was played by Gerritt VanderMeer and Franz Klinemann was played by Adolpho Blaire. I thought VanderMeer did a wonderful job as the cold and controlling businessman looking to renovate the Sunset Strip, and Blaire was incredible as his son, Franz. Franz singing "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" alongside Regina (Erica Sample) was hilarious, and one of my favorite parts of the show. Sample also was perfect as Regina, who led protests against the destruction of The Bourbon Room. Adam Fasano played rockstar Stacee Jax and Renee Jackson played Justice, and each of them portrayed their characters very well. The rest of the ensemble was excellent as well and brought this show to life.

ROCK OF AGES was directed by Mark Danni, with music direction by Charles Fornara, choreography by Karen Molnar Danni, set design by Anthony Johnson, light design by Bowen Mass, sound design by Eric Condit, and costume design by Kathleen Kolacz. I thought all technical and creative aspects of the show were done very well, and the stage really transported you to the setting of the show. The music was excellent and the choreography was really fun to watch, and everything came together well on stage.

This was my first time at TheatreZone, and I really enjoyed it. The theatre is fairly big while at the same time feeling intimate, and I believe every seat in the house would be good. I was thoroughly impressed at the talent on stage, and am looking forward to returning to the theatre for another production.

I highly recommend seeing ROCK OF AGES while it's running at TheatreZone, now through May 7. This show is filled with popular 80s rock songs that the audience knows and loves, and it's hard not to sing along the whole time. This was my favorite production I've seen of the show, and I believe you'll have "nothin' but a good time" watching it. The story was told well, the music was fun, and there was so much talent on stage. For more information and to buy tickets, click the link below: