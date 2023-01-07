Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway Palm

Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway Palm

The production runs now through Feb. 11, 2023

Jan. 07, 2023  

I must confess I am not a big fan of Andrew Lloyd Webber (I'm a Sondheim kinda gal), so I had never seen Joseph and the Amazing Technical Dreamcoat before going to Broadway Palm for its current production. What I found was an Old Testament Jesus Christ Superstar.

A pastiche show in the hands of Sondheim, such as Follies, is an elegant homage to various musical styles. In Lloyd Webber's hands it is parody after parody. Or maybe it's just my bias showing. That said, the youthful cast is talented enough to pull it off.

Numbers range from soft shoe to reggae to rock and roll to Busby Berkeley. We get a glimpse of the band of brothers as a West Side Story-esque gang when they aren't cowpokes. Even Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson drift by at one point as does Elvis.

Max Cervantes as the aforesaid King, er...Pharaoh, is fun to watch as he gyrates to the shrieks of the chorus girls. The same can be said of Taye Martin as he leads the sprightly calypso number. Libby Anderson as the Narrator gets plenty of chances to show off her strong voice. The eponymous Joseph has some power behind his voice too, in contrast to his presence. He is written as such a naïf most of the time he reminded me of Big Bang's Sheldon Cooper, bragging about his dream interpretation rather than his intellect.

It goes without saying that any musical directed by Amy Marie McCleary will be packed with inventive choreography. This show plays to her strengths. In addition, the costumes by John P. White and special effects on the video wall by Chris McCleary are dazzling. If spectacles are your thing, you'll love this production.

Joseph runs through February 11. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.



Join the Gulf Coast Symphony & Gulf Coast Jazz Collective for JAZZ AT THE MACC: JAZZ F Photo
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony & Gulf Coast Jazz Collective for JAZZ AT THE MACC: JAZZ FUNK WITH DAN NAVARRO
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on January 12, 2023 at 7:00pm for 'Jazz at the MACC: Jazz Funk with Dan Navarro' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Broadway Stars Chita Rivera, Ramin Karimloo, and Jessie Mueller Join The Parker Series in Photo
Broadway Stars Chita Rivera, Ramin Karimloo, and Jessie Mueller Join The Parker Series in Fort Lauderdale in Winter 2023
The Broadway Concert Series presented by Mark Cortale returns to The Parker in late January. The series, co-presented by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, delivers three intimate evenings of incredible music and hilarious conversations hosted and music directed by Sirius XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky.
Celebrate Love And Raise Hurricane Repair Funds for Florida Repertory Theatre Photo
Celebrate Love And Raise Hurricane Repair Funds for Florida Repertory Theatre
Florida Repertory Theatre's will hold a special fundraising event featuring A.R. Gurney's beloved romantic comedy “Love Letters” on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The special staged reading event stars real-life married couple Liz Abbott and Greg Longenhagen.
TheatreZones 2023 Lineup Of Four Concerts Kicks Off This Month Photo
TheatreZone's 2023 Lineup Of Four Concerts Kicks Off This Month
TheatreZone's lineup of four live musical concerts kicks off on January 16, announced TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.

From This Author - Fran Thomas

Fran Thomas co-authored a play when she was in fourth grade primarily so she could have the leading role. She has loved theater ever since. She appeared in several community theater productiio... (read more about this author)


Review: BROADWAY PALM THROUGH THE DECADES at Broadway PalmReview: BROADWAY PALM THROUGH THE DECADES at Broadway Palm
August 27, 2022

What did our critic think of BROADWAY PALM THROUGH THE DECADES at Broadway Palm?
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway PalmReview: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm
July 9, 2022

What did our critic think of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm?
BWW Review: ROCK OF AGES at Broadway PalmBWW Review: ROCK OF AGES at Broadway Palm
May 21, 2022

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre often presents family-friendly shows. Parents, be warned. Rock of Ages isn't one of them. The sex, drugs, and rock and roll of the 1980s are on stage for all to see.
BWW Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Broadway PalmBWW Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Broadway Palm
February 19, 2022

Broadway Palm Theatre is throwing a beach party this month in conjunction with its production Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. All the elements are in place. The staff are attired in tropical shirts. Beach balls float overhead. And although I spotted no tourists covered in oil, margaritas flowed freely from the makeshift tiki bar in the corner of the lobby.
BWW Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Broadway PalmBWW Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Broadway Palm
January 8, 2022

I'm happy to report this stage version is just as exuberant as the classic MGM movie. A stage full of folks tapping their hearts out is irresistible. Director and choreographer Amy McCleary has done it again.
share