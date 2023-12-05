Review: ELF THE MUSICAL At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of ELF THE MUSICAL is a fun and festive way to celebrate the holidays.

Starring Zach Greer as Buddy, the show follows Buddy's journey as he discovers he is not actually an elf, and travels to New York City to find his human father. Greer was the perfect Buddy - he was funny, put a lot of personality into the role, and truly embodied a character everyone knows and loves. His love interest, Jovie, is played by Lexi Rae Smith. She also did a lovely job in this role. Her voice was beautiful, and I enjoyed the chemistry she and Buddy had.

Matthew Krob plays Walter Hobbs, and I thought he was excellent. His character has some of the best growth in the show, and he did very well portraying this. Kimberly Abrams plays Emily Hobbs, and I really enjoyed her performance. Her relationship with Michael (Aiden Johnson at my performance) was very sweet. Aiden Johnson was great as Michael; I always enjoy seeing a local student featured in a production, and he did an excellent job.

The ensemble keeps the energy high and brings a lot of spirit to the stage through this show. It is a lot of fun to see them walk around as "elves," and the group of tired santas performing a musical number was hilarious.

ELF was directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, and she did a wonderful job as always. The use of projections, designed by Chris McCleary, in this particular show really made the production come to life as well.

If you are looking for something fun to do with your family this holiday season, I highly recommend seeing ELF at Broadway Palm. All of the film references were a really nice touch - Mr. Narwhal, some cleverly-placed references, and more. It brings the film to life in a magical, musical way, and before you know it, you'll be spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.

For more information and tickets, follow the link below.