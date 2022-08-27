Review: BROADWAY PALM THROUGH THE DECADES at Broadway Palm

In concocting a thirty-year retrospective of the shows produced at Broadway Palm, Mr. Show Biz Victor Legarreta has avoided a lot of cliches while giving some very versatile performers the chance to shine.

A particular standout is Cantrella Canady who has been seen in most of the theaters around town. She's predictably good as Bloody Mary with "Bali Hai" which is followed by a raucous version of "Nothin' Like a Dame." When Legarreta skips the expected "Tomorrow" from Annie, Canady gives a hilarious version of "Little Girls" as Miss Hannigan. At the other end of the spectrum, she sings a moving rendition of "Sister Act."

Two other ladies split most of the lead vocals. Ellie Roddy is the choice for the songs requiring a gal who can belt them out. And she can. I loved her "Miss Adelaide's Lament" from Guys and Dolls and "Real Love of My Life" from Brigadoon, two more quirkily welcome choices by Legarreta. Newcomer to Broadway Palm, Emily Song Tyler does sweet soprano solos like "I Could Have Danced All Night" and "Getting to Know You." She's also Maria in the West Side Story Quintet where Canady sings Anita. That number gave me goosebumps.

The male quartet of Matt Michael, Jon Rodriguez, Bryce Valle, and Riley Vogel was wonderfully entertaining. (Disclaimer: The program didn't list the names of who was singing what, so if I've given credit where it isn't due, I apologize.) They nearly bring down the house with their number from The Full Monty.

Another surprising selection that wowed the audience was the train scene from The Music Man. Who needs Professor Harold Hill when you can hear the first Broadway musical rap song?

And of course, no Broadway Palm history lesson would be complete without the requisite tap numbers. They never disappoint.

If you are a fan of some of the lesser-known Broadway songs, this is the show for you. It runs through October 1. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.