Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the story of music legend Carole King and her rise to fame and success.

Isabella Andrews plays Carole King, and she is spectacular. Her voice is beautiful, and her acting is excellent. It is a joy to watch her on stage, and she embodied Carole King perfectly. When Carole meets and marries Gerry Goffin (Sage Spiker), they begin to write songs together and eventually, Don Kirshner (Liam A. Fisher) hires them and begins to purchase their songs for other artists. They become friends with Cynthia Weil (Olivia Ursu) and Barry Mann (Cameron Nies), who also work and write songs for Don. It's really fun to watch this group work and see how these famous songs came to be, and these actors were all excellent and incredibly talented. I really enjoyed the friendship they built. Carole King's success is not without struggles, however. She and her husband, Gerry, married incredibly young because Carole was pregnant. Gerry had some of his own struggles, and it's heartbreaking to see, but the actors portrayed this incredibly well. The rest of the cast does a wonderful job also, embodying a variety of singers and groups throughout the show as the now-infamous songs are written for those artists.

This production was directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, with Scenic Design by Robert Kovach, Technical Direction by Cody O'Dell, Musical Direction by Loren Strickland, Lighting Design by Russell A. Thompson, Costume Design by John P. White, Costume Coordination/Wig Design by Eryn Miller, Props by Nate Rush, and Sound Design/Lighting Tech by Abbey Dillard. Each did a lovely job bringing this show to life. I especially enjoyed all of the iconic music featured in this musical, such as "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," "Walking in the Rain," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and much more, and give major kudos to the orchestra.

If you are a fan of Carole King, you will love this musical. She wrote many iconic songs alongside Gerry Goffin, and it's beautiful to see how it all came to be. I recommend seeing this production while it's playing at Broadway Palm, now through April 6. For more information and tickets, follow the link below.