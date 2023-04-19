Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ARTS@FSW Concert at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

A gift to the community

Apr. 19, 2023  

Florida SouthWestern State College Symphony Orchestra, String Ensemble, and College Choirs offered an inspiring evening of music on April 19, 2023. The program included carefully selected works spanning a wide variety of composers and styles.

Professor Kayla Lisa conducted the orchestra in her first concert for FSW. The first piece, "Quiet City" by Aaron Copland, featured a stunning trumpet solo by Antonio Castillo. Next were three renaissance-style dances, "Cabriol Suite" by Peter Warlock. The sprightliness of this piece was a nice contrast to the more atmospheric Copland. Third on the program was a personal favorite of Ms. Lisa, "Rhosymedre" by Ralph Vaughan Williams, was based on Welsh hymn tunes.

The three early 20th Century works were followed by a throwback to an earlier time, the First Movement of Haydn's Symphony No. 104, the "London" Symphony. Ms. Lisa skillfully led the orchestra through the dynamic contrasts.

Following the intermission, the FSW String Ensemble returned to dance forms as it played two movements from "Holberg Suite" by Edvard Grieg, one a sarabande.

To conclude the evening, Dr. Ron Doiron led the chorus and string ensemble in his last concert for FSW. Again, the works chosen covered multiple centuries and afforded the choristers the opportunity to sing in several languages.

Monteverdi's "L'Orfeo Suite" alternates instruments and voices. Doiron himself arranged the version performed and accompanied both ensembles on keyboard. FSW music graduate Sam Eash transcribed Telemann's "Motet: Der Gott Unsers Herrn Jesu Christi" from a recording since the work for chorus is not currently available in published form.

Four graduating sopranos Sara Del Castillo, Tori Gallagher, Alexis Lang, and Ariane Schoellner, blended into one voice in "Laudete Dominum" by Mozart, not an easy accomplishment because of the amount of ornamentation to match among themselves.

Two modern compositions followed, "Northern Don Lights" by Ola Gjello and a very moving "When the Earth Stands Still" by Don Macdonald. The latter work was brought to Doiron's attention by the students themselves.

The finale of the program, Faure's "Requiem" was an ideal choice for a largely introspective evening. In many choruses, high voices dominate, but that was not the case here. The tenors and basses held their own and gave a strong foundation. Diction was good throughout from all parts. The "K" to begin "Kyrie" was clear and strong.

The above mentioned four sopranos were ethereal in the "Pie Jesu" movement and Sam Eash was stalwart in the "Libera Me."

FSW music performances are given at no cost to audiences. Those in attendance at this concert were given quite a gift.




From This Author - Fran Thomas

Fran Thomas co-authored a play when she was in fourth grade primarily so she could have the leading role. She has loved theater ever since. She appeared in several community theater productiio... (read more about this author)


