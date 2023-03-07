ROCK OF AGES Comes To TheatreZone Next Month

Equity theatre company, TheatreZone, concludes its 18th "romantics & rockers" season line-up with Rock of Ages, the five-time Tony award nominated Broadway musical, announced Mark Danni, TheatreZone's founding artistic director.

The musical, staged April 27-May 7, features the drama and comedy of tumultuous romances and classic 80s rock anthems from the famous glam metal bands of that decade including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and Poison.

"Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical that will take audiences back to the 80s with well-known rock tunes like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Here I Go Again," and "I Wanna Know What Love Is," says Danni. "The story is a rock 'n roll romance about a small-town girl from Kansas and a city boy who wants to be a rock star, and their yearnings for stardom in the City of Angels."

The musical is set in The Bourbon Room, a nightclub on Los Angeles's Sunset Strip under threat of demolition by a pair of real estate developers who want to reform the Strip's "sex, drugs and rock 'n roll" lifestyle. Amid the campaign to save the nightclub, the characters couple and uncouple before finding their surprising destinies, all while TheatreZone's five-piece band performs the biggest hits of the era.

Rock of Ages is performed at 7:30 p.m. April 27-30 and May 4-7, and at 2:00 p.m. on April 29-30 and May 7. Tickets range from $50 to $85, depending on choice of seat. For tickets and information, visit www.Theatre.Zone or call the box office at 888-966-3352.