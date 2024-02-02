RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida

The cult classic Ride the Cyclone makes its SWFL premiere, opening on February 23rd at The Laboratory Theater of Florida. Ride the Cyclone book, lyrics, and music are written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell.

The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a rollercoaster. They awake in a surreal, carnival limbo in which they compete to win a prize like no other: the chance to return to life. The modern cult classic and viral hit Ride the Cyclone will have you asking the big questions while having amusement park fun.

Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach says, "This show is an explosion of talent on our stage! It's eccentric and zany with layers that peel back to reveal the deeper purpose and joy of life. The music and choreo are outstanding. One by one, the students perform to show why they should be the one to be brought back to life. The songwriting is dynamic and eclectic, with everything from European post-war cabaret to autotune rap to cheer, and why this musical is so popular today."

Directed by Annette Trossbach, Ride the Cyclone features Jania Boucher (Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg), Nick Beyor (Noel Gruber), Gabrielle Lansden (Jane Doe), Jane Seth (Mischa Bachinski), Jonattan Declet (Ricky Potts), Brittany Ringsdore (Constance Blackwood), and Trace Meier (voice of Karnak). Music direction by Earl Sparrow and choreography by Erica Fiore. Kaci Davis is stage manager and assistant director. Set design by Jonathan Johnson and Gabrielle Lansden.

Performance dates:

February 23, 24, 29 7:30 PM

February 25 at 2 PM

March 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 at 7:30 PM

March 3, 10, 17 at 2 PM

Special Events:

February 21, 22 at 7:30 PM Half-price previews

February 24 at 7:30 PM Teens get a free ticket to the performance (reservations required)

March 21 at 7:30 PM Sensory-friendly performance

This show is rated PG-13

"Ride the Cyclone" is generously sponsored by The City of Fort Myers.

Tickets are $40 each or $15 for students with valid IDs. There are half-priced previews on February 21st and 22nd, and a new Thursday night reduced ticket price of $32 each for adults. For tickets, please call the box office at 239.218.0481.