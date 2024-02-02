RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida

The cult classic musical follows the lives of six teenagers who find themselves in a surreal carnival limbo after a rollercoaster accident.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura Photo 3 Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura
Cast Set for INTO THE BREECHES at Gulfshore Playhouse Photo 4 Cast Set for INTO THE BREECHES at Gulfshore Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida

The cult classic Ride the Cyclone makes its SWFL premiere, opening on February 23rd at The Laboratory Theater of Florida. Ride the Cyclone book, lyrics, and music are written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell.

The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a rollercoaster. They awake in a surreal, carnival limbo in which they compete to win a prize like no other: the chance to return to life. The modern cult classic and viral hit Ride the Cyclone will have you asking the big questions while having amusement park fun.

Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach says, "This show is an explosion of talent on our stage! It's eccentric and zany with layers that peel back to reveal the deeper purpose and joy of life. The music and choreo are outstanding. One by one, the students perform to show why they should be the one to be brought back to life. The songwriting is dynamic and eclectic, with everything from European post-war cabaret to autotune rap to cheer, and why this musical is so popular today."

Directed by Annette Trossbach, Ride the Cyclone features Jania Boucher (Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg), Nick Beyor (Noel Gruber), Gabrielle Lansden (Jane Doe), Jane Seth (Mischa Bachinski), Jonattan Declet (Ricky Potts), Brittany Ringsdore (Constance Blackwood), and Trace Meier (voice of Karnak). Music direction by Earl Sparrow and choreography by Erica Fiore. Kaci Davis is stage manager and assistant director. Set design by Jonathan Johnson and Gabrielle Lansden.

Performance dates:

February 23, 24, 29 7:30 PM

February 25 at 2 PM

March 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 at 7:30 PM

March 3, 10, 17 at 2 PM

Special Events:

February 21, 22 at 7:30 PM Half-price previews

February 24 at 7:30 PM Teens get a free ticket to the performance (reservations required)

March 21 at 7:30 PM Sensory-friendly performance

This show is rated PG-13

"Ride the Cyclone" is generously sponsored by The City of Fort Myers.

Tickets are $40 each or $15 for students with valid IDs. There are half-priced previews on February 21st and 22nd, and a new Thursday night reduced ticket price of $32 each for adults. For tickets, please call the box office at 239.218.0481.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February

Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tinman, and Toto on a journey from Kansas to Oz in the iconic musical, The Wizard of Oz.

2
Professor Holly Hanessians Artwork Issues Environmental Warning Photo
Professor Holly Hanessian's Artwork Issues Environmental Warning

Pompano Beach Arts presents a timely and important solo exhibition at Pompano Beach Cultural Center by Holly Hanessian. Entitled Momentary Cloudiness, Hurricanes, Plastic & Water, the show explores the correlation between single-use plastic bottled water and the rise of hurricane activity.

3
Stand-Up Comedy Will Continue at Florida Rep in February and March Photo
Stand-Up Comedy Will Continue at Florida Rep in February and March

Don't miss the hilarious stand-up comedy shows on Feb 23 & Mar 1 at Florida Rep.

4
Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura Photo
Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura

The City of Aventura presents Sincerely, Sondheim: A Musical Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim on Sunday, February 4 at 7 p.m. featuring Nicholas Rodriguez, direct from his performance in the Tony Award-winning revival of Sondheim’s Company. 

More Hot Stories For You

RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of FloridaRIDE THE CYCLONE to Open This Month at The Laboratory Theater of Florida
THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in FebruaryTHE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February
Professor Holly Hanessian's Artwork Issues Environmental WarningProfessor Holly Hanessian's Artwork Issues Environmental Warning
Stand-Up Comedy Will Continue at Florida Rep in February and MarchStand-Up Comedy Will Continue at Florida Rep in February and March

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY in Ft. Myers/Naples HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/19-4/14)
The Play that Goes Wrong in Ft. Myers/Naples The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
The Producers in Ft. Myers/Naples The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat! in Ft. Myers/Naples Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (4/20-4/21)
Nunsense II: The Second Coming in Ft. Myers/Naples Nunsense II: The Second Coming
Music & Arts Community Center (2/22-3/09)
Vanities in Ft. Myers/Naples Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
Ride the Cyclone in Ft. Myers/Naples Ride the Cyclone
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (2/23-3/23)
Jazz at the MACC - Modern Creations: New Jazz Performed by the Composers in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Modern Creations: New Jazz Performed by the Composers
Music & Arts Community Center (4/18-4/18)
Peter & the Starcatcher in Ft. Myers/Naples Peter & the Starcatcher
Panther Theatre Co. @ Cypress Lake High (2/22-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You