Photos: THE THING ABOUT MEN Opens At Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers

A hilarious, lighthearted musical about cheating spouses, affairs of the heart, and men all around.

Jan. 23, 2023  

The Thing About Men opened at Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers on Thursday, January 19.

Get a first look at production photos below!

The show continues until February 4th.

Tickets are available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220422®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgulfcoastsymphony.org%2Fconcert%2Fthe-thing-about-men%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Kole Mitchell McKinley

Laura McKenna, Kole Mitchell McKinley, Caleb Pless

Kole Mitchell McKinley, Caleb Pless, Laura McKenna,

Kimberly Suskind, Kole Mitchell McKinley

Caleb Pless, Kole Mitchell McKinley

Laura McKenna, Robert Justin Dresner, Kimberly Suskind

Kole Mitchell McKinley

Robert Justin Dresner, Kole Mitchell McKinley

Kole Mitchell McKinley, Robert Justin Dresner

Kole Mitchell McKinley, Robert Justin Dresner





