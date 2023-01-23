Photos: THE THING ABOUT MEN Opens At Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers
A hilarious, lighthearted musical about cheating spouses, affairs of the heart, and men all around.
The Thing About Men opened at Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers on Thursday, January 19.
Get a first look at production photos below!
A hilarious, lighthearted musical about cheating spouses, affairs of the heart, and men all around.
The show continues until February 4th.
Tickets are available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220422®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgulfcoastsymphony.org%2Fconcert%2Fthe-thing-about-men%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Kole Mitchell McKinley
Laura McKenna, Kole Mitchell McKinley, Caleb Pless
Kole Mitchell McKinley, Caleb Pless, Laura McKenna,
Kimberly Suskind, Kole Mitchell McKinley
Caleb Pless, Kole Mitchell McKinley
Laura McKenna, Robert Justin Dresner, Kimberly Suskind
Kole Mitchell McKinley
Robert Justin Dresner, Kole Mitchell McKinley
Kole Mitchell McKinley, Robert Justin Dresner
Kole Mitchell McKinley, Robert Justin Dresner