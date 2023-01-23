Photos: THE THING ABOUT MEN Opens At Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers

The Thing About Men opened at Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers on Thursday, January 19.

Get a first look at production photos below!

A hilarious, lighthearted musical about cheating spouses, affairs of the heart, and men all around.

The show continues until February 4th.

