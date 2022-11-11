Photos: Photos: Inside Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra's Opening Night

On November 5, 2022 Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra opened its new season with Beethoven Eroica Symphony at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.

A new season begins! The Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra performed one of Beethoven's most celebrated works, the Eroica Symphony. Program also included music of Rossini - Overture to The Barber of Seville and Haydn - Symphony No. 100.

