Photo Flash: Broadway Palm Presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Jun. 20, 2019  

Broadway Palm presents a tale as old as time, Disney's Beauty and the Beast playing now through August 10, 2019. Bring the entire family as this magical tale comes to life on stage with unforgettable characters, astonishing sets and costumes, and a spectacular score. Be Our Guest as we step into the enchanted world of Disney's Beauty and the Beast!

The classic tale as old as time tells of Belle, a young woman in a small town, and a beast, who is really a young prince under a spell. If the beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. Time is running out and if the beast doesn't learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed forever. The spirited, headstrong Belle enters the beast's castle after he imprisons her father and with the help of his enchanted servants, Belle begins to draw the cold-hearted beast out of his isolation. See all your favorite characters including Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth, Lumiere and more! The beloved songs include Be Our Guest, Belle, Something There and Beauty and the Beast.

Be Our Guest for Disney's Beauty and the Beast playing now through August 10, 2019 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $45 to $70 with group prices available. There is a summer special and tickets for anyone 18 and under are just $20 for the meal and the show! Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Drew Stairs and Jennie Nasser with the ensemble.

Travis C. Brown, Frank Hughes, Jennie Nasser and Shannon Connolly

The cast of Beauty and the Beast

Jennie Nasser

James Arthur Douglas

James Arthur Douglas, Jennie Nasser

James Arthur Douglas, Jennie Nasser and Shannon Connolly



