PB Poetry Festival Will Open With Online Free Reading By 1-on-1 Conference Faculty In January

Opening night of the 18th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival (PBPF) will offer a free online reading by the five distinguished conference faculty poets: Sally Bliumis-Dunn, Nickole Brown, Jessica Jacobs, Lorna Knowles Blake and Angela Narcisco Torres. The Festival promises six days of all-virtual literary workshops, readings, craft talks, one-on-one conferences, poet panel, and more, January 10-15, 2022.

The general public will have virtual access to all of the Festival's ticketed and free events via Zoom, including the opening night reading, according to Director Susan R. Williamson. To register for a ticket and get the required Zoom link for this free event, please visit www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.

Among the highlights of the upcoming Palm Beach Poetry Festival will be presentations by:

+ Special Guest Poet Yusef Komunyakaa, a recipient in 1994 of both the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, and the 2021 Griffin Poetry Prize Lifetime Achievement Award.

+ Poet-at-Large Aimee Nezhukumatathil, a winner of both a poetry fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and the prestigious Pushcart Prize.

The Palm Beach Poetry Festival's award-winning faculty poets in 2022 include Kim Addonizio, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Chard deNiord, Mark Doty, Yona Harvey, John Murillo, Mathew Olzmann and Diane Seuss.

For more information about the 18th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival, including a full schedule and workshop descriptions, plus biographical information and links to the work of all featured poets, please visit the festival's website at www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.