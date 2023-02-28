Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palm Beach Symphony Offers Music Maestros and Masters Discussion

The event is on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin Upper School Auditorium.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Palm Beach Symphony Offers Music Maestros and Masters Discussion

Palm Beach Symphony is once again bringing together acclaimed experts for its Music, Maestros & Masters, a free discussion for the community on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin Upper School Auditorium.

WPEC Channel 12 sports anchor and reporter John Evenson will moderate the evening which includes a discussion of musculoskeletal performance and the mind-body connection as it pertains to music and other areas of life.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Misha Dichter will graciously play a selection and share how a surgeon at HSS saved his musical career from the debilitating condition, Dupuytren's Contracture, which affected his hands, an affliction that also affected his father. After a successful surgery and physical therapy, Dichter returned to public performances and became a supporter of, and spokesperson for, the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. Now in the sixth decade of a distinguished global career, Dichter has performed and recorded with some of the most illustrious conductors of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Dichter will be joined on the panel by Dr. Nicholas Sama, HSS, Trauma and Reconstructive Surgery and Palm Beach Symphony Assistant Conductor Yun Xuan Cao. The event is sponsored by the Benjamin School, HSS Florida, CBS 12 News and Echo Fine Properties.

The Benjamin Upper School Auditorium is located at 4875 Grandiflora Road in Palm Beach Gardens. Reservations are required for the free event and may be made at www.palmbeachsymphony.org or by contacting Renee LaBonte, Community Advancement Coordinator, at 561.655.2657 or rlabonte@palmbeachsymphony.org.

Dichter will perform Gershwin's "Piano Concerto in F" with the Palm Beach Symphony at the Kravis Center on Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. in a program that also features Stravinsky's "The Firebird," Webern's "Adagio" and the world premiere of Joseph Schwantner's "Sojourn: Reflections on Thoreau," which was commissioned by the Symphony.



Photos: First Look at FOREVER PLAID, Now Playing At Music & Arts Community Center In F Photo
Photos: First Look at FOREVER PLAID, Now Playing At Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers
Check out photos from Forever Plaid, now playing at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers.
Boca Raton Historical Society Will Present BACCHUS BECKONS Next Month Photo
Boca Raton Historical Society Will Present BACCHUS BECKONS Next Month
The Boca Raton Historical Society has announced that the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, will be back for another delicious weekend, April 29-30.
Tickets Go On Sale Today For Jinkx Monsoon At Coral Springs Center For The Arts Photo
Tickets Go On Sale Today For Jinkx Monsoon At Coral Springs Center For The Arts
The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance by two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon (she/her), the “internationally tolerated” drag icon who's taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation. 
Broadway Palm Presents JERSEY BOYS, Now Playing Photo
Broadway Palm Presents JERSEY BOYS, Now Playing
Broadway Palm presents the regional theatre premier of Jersey Boys playing February 17 through April 9, 2023.  Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at FOREVER PLAID, Now Playing At Music & Arts Community Center In Fort MyersPhotos: First Look at FOREVER PLAID, Now Playing At Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers
February 24, 2023

Check out photos from Forever Plaid, now playing at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers.
Boca Raton Historical Society Will Present BACCHUS BECKONS Next MonthBoca Raton Historical Society Will Present BACCHUS BECKONS Next Month
February 24, 2023

The Boca Raton Historical Society has announced that the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, will be back for another delicious weekend, April 29-30.
Tickets Go On Sale Today For Jinkx Monsoon At Coral Springs Center For The ArtsTickets Go On Sale Today For Jinkx Monsoon At Coral Springs Center For The Arts
February 24, 2023

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance by two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon (she/her), the “internationally tolerated” drag icon who's taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation. 
Broadway Palm Presents JERSEY BOYS, Now PlayingBroadway Palm Presents JERSEY BOYS, Now Playing
February 22, 2023

Broadway Palm presents the regional theatre premier of Jersey Boys playing February 17 through April 9, 2023.  Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys!
Jinkx Monsoon Will Bring 'Everything At Stake' to Coral Springs Center For The Arts in JulyJinkx Monsoon Will Bring 'Everything At Stake' to Coral Springs Center For The Arts in July
February 21, 2023

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts has announced a performance by two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon (she/her), the “internationally tolerated” drag icon who's taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation. 
share