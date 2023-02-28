Palm Beach Symphony Offers Music Maestros and Masters Discussion

Palm Beach Symphony is once again bringing together acclaimed experts for its Music, Maestros & Masters, a free discussion for the community on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin Upper School Auditorium.

WPEC Channel 12 sports anchor and reporter John Evenson will moderate the evening which includes a discussion of musculoskeletal performance and the mind-body connection as it pertains to music and other areas of life.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Misha Dichter will graciously play a selection and share how a surgeon at HSS saved his musical career from the debilitating condition, Dupuytren's Contracture, which affected his hands, an affliction that also affected his father. After a successful surgery and physical therapy, Dichter returned to public performances and became a supporter of, and spokesperson for, the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. Now in the sixth decade of a distinguished global career, Dichter has performed and recorded with some of the most illustrious conductors of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Dichter will be joined on the panel by Dr. Nicholas Sama, HSS, Trauma and Reconstructive Surgery and Palm Beach Symphony Assistant Conductor Yun Xuan Cao. The event is sponsored by the Benjamin School, HSS Florida, CBS 12 News and Echo Fine Properties.

The Benjamin Upper School Auditorium is located at 4875 Grandiflora Road in Palm Beach Gardens. Reservations are required for the free event and may be made at www.palmbeachsymphony.org or by contacting Renee LaBonte, Community Advancement Coordinator, at 561.655.2657 or rlabonte@palmbeachsymphony.org.

Dichter will perform Gershwin's "Piano Concerto in F" with the Palm Beach Symphony at the Kravis Center on Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. in a program that also features Stravinsky's "The Firebird," Webern's "Adagio" and the world premiere of Joseph Schwantner's "Sojourn: Reflections on Thoreau," which was commissioned by the Symphony.