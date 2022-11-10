Opera Naples Welcomes Back Patrons With Toast To Opera, ROMEO ET JULIETTE Performances

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organization, is excited to welcome patrons back this fall with a performance of "Roméo et Juliette" by Charles Gounod at Artis-Naples, featuring the Naples Philharmonic conducted by Opera Naples' Artistic & Music Director Ramón Tebar. The performances will take place Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $28-$143.

The Opera Naples Guild will host a welcome back toast in celebration of "Roméo et Juliette" in the home of longtime supporters Bronwen Adams and Gerald Goldberg on Nov. 17. Refreshments will be provided by You've Got It Coming Caterer, and tickets cost $25. The "Toast to Opera" will provide patrons with the opportunity to meet newly appointed Executive Director Laura Burns and learn more about the Opera Naples Guild. Dr. Tom Cimarusti of Florida Gulf Coast University will present an informative and educational lecture about the opera.

With an interest in 18th and 19th century music, Dr. Cimarusti has presented conference papers at national and international conferences and has published on topics concerning chamber music, Italian opera, and music of the Koreshans.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to present this beloved classic to the community," said Laura Burns, the executive director of Opera Naples. "We feel strongly that, now more than ever, the arts play an important role in our community and are excited to partner with Artis-Naples to present this popular retelling of "Romeo and Juliet." We are also grateful for the Opera Naples Guild and their continued support of our organization and look forward to raising a glass to welcome back members and celebrate this fantastic production."

A five-act opera, "Roméo et Juliette" is best known for a series of four romantic duets, the fiery waltz song, and luminous, lyrical music that perfectly portrays the desire and liveliness of the tale through its beautiful melodies. First performed in Paris at the Théâtre Lyrique (Théâtre-Lyrique Impérial du Châtelet) during the Universal Exhibition in April 1867, Gounod's retelling is set to a French libretto by Jules Barbier and Michel Carré.

Argentinian tenor Santiago Ballerini will perform the lead male role of Roméo. He is recognized as one of the leading tenors in the Bel Canto repertoire, having appeared at many of the major opera houses throughout North and South America. Previous roles include Count Almaviva in "Il Barbiere di Siviglia," Ernesto in "Don Pasquale," Frederic in "The Pirates of Penzance," Duke of Mantua in "Rigoletto," and Contino Belfiore in "La Finta Giardiniera." On the concert platform, Ballerini has sung with the Porto Symphony Orchestra in Portugal and in Carmina Burana with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington D.C. under Gianandrea Noseda.

Internationally acclaimed soprano Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti will take on the lead female role of Juliette. In a repertoire that spans from Handel to Bernstein, she has graced the stages of the Vienna State Opera, Theatres des Champs Elysées, Teatro Verdi di Trieste, Teatro Massimo di Catania, among several others, throughout the world. Vecchione-Donatti has performed in a variety of leading roles, including from the title role of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor and the Queen of the Night in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte. Vecchione-Donatti had the privilege of studying with notable superstars such as Luciano Pavarotti, Kiri Te Kanewa, Renata Scottish and Natalie Dessay and received a full scholarship to attend The Juilliard School where she graduated with both a bachelor's and master's degree in music.

To reserve tickets, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust," "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.