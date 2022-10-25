Opera Naples Presents ¡Olé! A Celebration Of Spanish Song

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, is excited to host ¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song for ¡ARTE VIVA!, Collier County's upcoming Hispanic arts festival. Due to the devastating hurricane damage that has impacted the Wang Opera Center, the concert will be held as a special fundraising event to support the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund and efforts to recover and rebuild the first floor and theater.

¡Olé! will celebrate soaring Spanish opera that will harken back the sounds and songs of the old country, highlighting Puerto Rican Tenor Ray Gonzalez, with Robin Frank accompanying on piano. Stu Shelton Jazz Band will follow, playing smooth, Latino-infused jazz. The evening will also include an appearance by internationally acclaimed soprano Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti, slated to star as Juliette in Opera Naples' upcoming performances of Roméo et Juliette by Gounod at Artis-Naples on Dec. 4 and 5, 2022.

While enjoying the music, guests will be invited to explore Spanish wines and tapas (light bites). Laura Burns, executive director, and Ramón Tebar, music and artistic director, will host the evening to give patrons an insider's look, celebrating Opera Naples' past, sharing the current status, and looking forward to future reconstruction.

Individual tickets are available for $150. To learn more or purchase tickets, call 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.