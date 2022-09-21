Opera Naples Announces 2022-23 Season

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, has announced the 2022-23 season. Following a successful end-of-season match campaign led by longtime supporters Larry and Louise Ost, who encouraged donors to join alongside them to raise more than $107,000, Opera Naples is looking forward to the upcoming season.

The 2022-23 season will be conducted by Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director, renowned maestro and Naples' cultural ambassador Ramón Tebar and include diverse performances of operas from around the world at the Wang Opera Center, Artis-Naples and the third annual Festival Under the Stars. The season will also include the annual Gala featuring sultry Spanish music and dancing under the stars.

Tickets are now on sale for the fall and winter productions, including:

Mozart's Masterful One-Act Comedies, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Wang Opera Center: A delightful performance of two comic one-act singspiels, "The Impresario" and "Bastien and Bastienne." Sung in English with a substantial amount of humorous dialogue, these family friendly performances are in collaboration with Florida Gulf Coast University's Bower School of Music and The Arts.

Olé: A Celebration of Spanish song, wine and "tapas," Nov. 4, 2022 at the Wang Opera Center: As part of the Paradise Coast's Hispanic Arts and Culture Festival of Collier County - ¡ARTE VIVA!, sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, Olé will showcase an evening of classic Spanish opera and song with featured imported wines from Spain.

"Roméo et Juliette" by Charles Gounod, Dec. 4 and 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Artis-Naples: Opera Naples presents "Roméo et Juliette" by Charles Gounod at Artis-Naples, featuring the Naples Philharmonic conducted by Artistic & Music Director Ramón Tebar. "Roméo et Juliette" ("Romeo and Juliet") is a popular, classic retelling by Charles Gounod of the notable tragic love story written by William Shakespeare. The five-act opera is set to a French libretto by Jules Barbier and Michel Carré, famed for a series of four romantic duets, the fiery waltz song, "Je veux vivre," and luminous, lyrical music that perfectly portrays the desire and liveliness of the tale through its beautiful melodies.

"H.M.S. Pinafore" by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Wang Opera Center: Since its premiere in 1878, Gilbert and Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore" is a classic, time-tested operetta with endearing characters, memorable tunes and a hilariously happy ending.

"Seville Soirée" Gala, Feb. 28, 2023 at Arthrex One: Guests will enjoy an energetic, passionate evening of sultry Spanish music and dancing, cocktails, dinner and a live auction featuring exclusive, one-of-a-kind items.

Additionally, Opera Naples will host its third annual Festival Under the Stars March 22 - April 5, 2023, with performances at Cambier Park and the Wang Opera Center. This spectacular multi-day outdoor opera festival will feature international opera stars conducted by Maestro Ramón Tebar in famed staged productions. The festival will be sponsored by PNC Bank and presented in collaboration with Naples Art Association and Grand Piano Series.

The Festival Under the Stars will include two productions as part of the ¡ARTE VIVA! series along with the second Family Community Day. Free to the public and underwritten by FineMark National Bank & Trust, the Family Community Day will feature a performance of "The Ugly Duckling" by the Opera Naples Resident Artists, additional performances by Opera Naples youth, and a variety of activities to educate and inspire the children in our community.

The two-week Festival Under the Stars lineup features:

March 22: Opera Stars Concert featuring Jennifer Rowley

March 25: Grand Piano Series

March 26: Family & Community Day

March 28: Carmen

March 29: Zarzuela/Flamenco

March 30: Carmen

April 2: A Night at the Opera

April 4 & 5: Frida

"The Festival Under the Stars has proven such a success, we want to take it to the next level and expand the cultural horizons of the Naples community and beyond," said Tebar. "Our goal is to bring together the best opera artists and most popular opera productions from around the globe and create a new world of wonder and artistic appreciation in the scenic paradise of Southwest Florida. We are excited to continue to move opera forward for the next generation."

Tickets for the Festival Under the Stars are currently on sale for Millennium Club members only. Tickets for the general public will range from $23-$175 and go on sale on October 24. To become a Millennium Club member, contact Development Director Kent Kyle at kkyle@operanaples.org.

For additional information, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.