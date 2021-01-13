Open Auditions to be Held For Two Upcoming Shows At The Naples Players

The Naples Players kick off their 68th season of live theatre in April with the rousing comedy, Calendar Girls. Open auditions for Calendar Girls and the follow-up show An Ideal Husband are slated for Saturday, January 23, from Noon-4 p.m.

Both shows are looking to cast several male and female roles of all ages. Walk-ins are always welcome, but scheduling a reserved audition time is highly recommended. Reservations, details, and character sides are available online at NaplesPlayers.org or by contacting TNP Production Stage Manager, Cole Butcher at (239) 434-7340, Ext 125

Calendar Girls rehearsals begin Monday, March 15th with performances running April 28th through May 21st. Rehearsals for An Ideal Husband begin Monday, March 29th with performances running May 19th through June 13th.

The Naples Players is a not-for-profit community theatre and all on-stage talent are volunteers that generously donate their time and talents to the theatre.