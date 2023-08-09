New Experiences At Naples' TheatreZone Offer A Behind-The-Scenes Peek At The Theatre World

The new experiences are offered as part of TheatreZone's goal to inspire and educate theatre-goers about the art of live professional theatre.

Aug. 09, 2023

New insider experiences at Naples' TheatreZone offer a unique view of how the theatre company creates the magic of its Broadway musicals.

 

The new experiences are offered as part of TheatreZone's goal to inspire and educate theatre-goers about the art of live professional theatre.

 

TheatreZone's 2023-2024 lineup of musicals echoes themes of love and passion, according to Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. It begins October 12 with Heathers: The Musical, and continues with Home for the Holidays, Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, Neil Simon's Little Me, and Carrie: The Musical.

 

Four of TheatreZone's six musicals offer “Thursday Talkbacks,” scheduled post-show on “the second Thursday” of the shows' schedules. The audience is invited to settle back in their seats for an opportunity to meet the show's cast and directors for candid and casual Q&As while enjoying refreshments from the honor bar.

 

“Talkbacks are a treat for both the audience and the cast to engage in a lively Q&A about characters and storylines,” said Mark Danni, founding artistic director of TheatreZone. “For audiences, they offer a personal experience and a deepened appreciation and understanding of the creative process,” he continued.

 

There is no charge for the talkbacks.

 

Thursday Talkbacks Lineup

Thursday, January 18

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical

Thursday, February 15

Million Dollar Quartet

Thursday, March 14

Neil Simon's Little Me

Thursday, May 2

Carrie: The Musical

 

Every evening after a show, excepting the second Thursday, TheatreZone's Mark Danni guides patrons on a narrated backstage tour to experience the inner world of theatre. Guests are often astounded about the small quarters where casts and crews create the Broadway quality of its shows.

 

Guests see where actors wait in the wings and view the colorful dressing and costume areas where performers are transformed into their characters. A special sight is the orchestra area, which is on stage and can accommodate up to seven musicians performing the award-winning scores of TheatreZone's musicals. Guests can bask in the limelight of center stage and vicariously feel a performer's excitement.

 

The backstage tours are $10 per person. Reservations must be made online at www.Theatre.Zone.com or by calling 888-966-3352, ext. 1. They begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

 

TheatreZone, celebrating its 19th season in 2023-2024, performs its musical productions in the 250-seat G&L Theatre conveniently located in Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach Roads, in a dedicated building nestled within the campus of the Community School of Naples.

 

Tickets range from $50 to $85, depending on choice of seat.

 

TheatreZone's contract with the Actors' Equity Association ensures access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals from throughout the country. The nonprofit, 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 by Mark Danni and Karen Molnar Danni, who have both enjoyed successful careers on Broadway and Off-Broadway.




