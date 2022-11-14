Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Naples Performing Arts Center Presents PIPPIN Next Month

Performances will be held at the Community School of Naples on December 16th and 17th at 7:30pm and December 17th at 2pm.

Nov. 14, 2022  
Naples Performing Arts Center has announced its next Mainstage production presented at the Community School of Naples. Pippin with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Directed by Kody C Jones, Choreographed by Kelsey Kramer, and Music Direction by Carolann Sanita. Costumes by Jenn Murray, Set Design by Jordan Moore, Sounds Design by Robin Azzopardi, and Lighting Design by Martin Towne II.

Pippin - With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated circus-inspired version of Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.



