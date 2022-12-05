Music & Arts Community Center to Present JAZZ AT THE MACC: SWINGING HOLIDAYS This Month
Guest artists Valerie Gillespie (vocals and saxophone) and trombonist Herb Bruce return to the MACC.
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on December 15, 2022 at 7:00pm for "Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Guest artists Valerie Gillespie (vocals and saxophone) and trombonist Herb Bruce return to the MACC for another Swinging Holidays with the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective. This show brings hot jazz to Christmas standards, and this show promises new Christmas flavors, as well as favorites from last year's almost sold out show! Swinging Holidays promises to send you into the holiday season with a smile on your face!
About The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective
Founded in 2021, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective brings the best of live Jazz performance to Southwest Florida. Under the artistic direction of drummer, educator, composer & arranger Paul Gavin, the Jazz Collective invites the best artists from the country to collaborate in concerts that span the entire genre of Jazz.
Performance Details:
What: Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays
Where: Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)
When: Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00pm
Tickets are $39-$50
For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on December 15, 2022 at 7:00pm for 'Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER With Gulfshore Ballet This Month
December 5, 2022
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Saturday, December 10 2022 for 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. This holiday season, join us as the lights dim, the music soars, snowflakes swirl, flowers dance, and a little girl dreams about a whole new world.
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Opens TheatreZone's 2023 Season
November 30, 2022
TheatreZone kicks off 2023 with the six-time Tony Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical A Little Night Music. The production opens on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and runs for two weeks.
Opera Naples Announces Cast of ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Kick Off 2022-23 Season
November 29, 2022
Opera Naples, one of Naples’ leading performing arts organization, has announced a star-studded cast will kick off the 2022-23 season with a famed production of “Roméo et Juliette” by Charles Gounod, featuring internationally acclaimed soprano Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti, Argentinian tenor Santiago Ballerini and Turkish bass-baritone Burak Bilgili.
FREUD'S LAST SESSION Announced At Florida Repertory Theatre
November 28, 2022
Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th anniversary season continues with “Freud's Last Session” by Mark St. Germain. The intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre transforms into Dr. Sigmund Freud's study and hosts a fictional meeting between the founder of psychoanalysis and his guest, “Chronicles of Narnia” author C. S. Lewis. The play explores the minds, hearts, and souls of two brilliant men as they clash over their views of love, sex, war, religion, and the meaning of life.