MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Opens Next Week for Limited 1-week Engagement at BBMann

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, the musical inspired by the electrifying true story opens next week and will perform March 21-26, 2023 for a limited 1-week engagement. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is part of the 22-23 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series.

The international Tony® Award-Winning musical, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is set on December 4, 1956, when a twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together, which became known as one of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions in history.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, humorous banter and celebrations featuring timeless hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "Great Balls of Fire," "I Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "See Ya' Later, Alligator," "Fever," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog" and more.

Four very talented performers bring the icons of rock 'n' roll to life and all have performed with a previous national tour in these roles. Jerry Lee Lewis will be portrayed by BRANDON FILLETTE who has been working in the theatre for the better part of two decades as an actor & musician around the world. He has performed in multiple productions as Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet including two national tours. Brandon spent two years onboard Holland America Line as a dueling pianist for Billboard Onboard. Brandon works as a freelance music artist, performing a litany of musical roles (directing, accompanying, programming, copy work). He holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre Performance from East Carolina University, an M.A. in Writing Design for Musical Theater from BerkleeNYC in their inaugural class, and was a 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist.

Carl Perkins will be played by NATHAN BURKE. He is a New York based actor and musician from Ft. Worth, Texas. After receiving his BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Mississippi he spent two years in Charleston. SC as a member of the resident acting company with Charleston Stage Company. He then moved to his current home of New York City to live as an actor and musician, and has since played the role of Carl Perkins in many productions of Million Dollar Quartet both regionally and with the national tour.

Returning to the role of Elvis Presley is JACOB BARTON. He has performed the role on the national tour and regionally at La Mirada Theater, Dutch Apple Theatre and Heritage Theatre Festival. He has also performed in 1776 as Edward Rutledge at Temple Theatre and as Simon Zealotes in Jesus Christ Superstar at Cape Fear Regional Theatre.

Playing the role near to his heart of Johnny Cash is STEVEN LASITER. He is stepping into the boots of The Man in Black once again, as he performed this role for the national tour and also has portrayed the legend in the musical Ring of Fire as well. Hailing from Beaumont, Texas, Steven has been performing around the North American continent the last 20 years. His notable roles include Buddy Holly in The Buddy Holly Story, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Dan Goodman in Next To Normal, and Dr. Frank N Furtur in Rocky Horror Show. On a side note, he met his lovely wife Jennifer while working together on a show in Alaska, and now they perform together in this production across the country.

KYLE MUNSON will portray Sam Phillips and is beyond thrilled to be playing the man that brought the four kings of rock 'n' roll together. Kyle has played the roles of Franklin Hart, Jr. in 9 to 5, Colonel Mustard in Clue, Sonny in Grease and Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Kyle is a graduate with a BS in musical theatre from Northwestern State University.

JENNIFER BARNABA will play the role of Dyanne- the girlfriend that Elvis brings with him to the studio but proves to be a positive mediator for the four friends. She is so happy to be back on the Million Dollar Quartet national tour after previously understudying the role. Jennifer is originally from Ohio and has been performing professionally for close to 10 years. Her favorite credits include: Next to Normal (Natalie), Into the Woods (Cinderella), Footloose (Ariel), The Addams Family (Wednesday), The Buddy Holly Story, Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Saturday Night Fever, The Marvelous Wonderettes and Ring of Fire.

JUSTIN P. BENDEL plays Brother Jay/Bassist. With 70+ musicals to his credit, he most recently reprised the role of Brother Jay for the Orpheum Theatre's production of Million Dollar Quartet (National Tour) in Memphis. Previous engagements as Brother Jay include Hippodrome Theatre (Gainesville), Dutch Apple Theatre (Lancaster), and PCLO (Pittsburgh). In early 2020, Justin had the honor of being the requested bassist for rock drummer and founder of The Police, Stewart Copeland, for his commissioned world premiere rock opera "Satan's Fall." He has shared the stage with artists ranging from Yo-Yo Ma, Andrea Bocelli, The Moody Blues, Al Jarreau, Michael W. Smith, The Eagles, the legendary Ray Charles, Elaine Stritch, and fellow Pittsburgh native, Billy Porter.

JON ROSSI serves as the Music Supervisor/Director and performs in the show as Fluke, the drummer. He has been the Music Supervisor/Director of the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet for the past seven years. He has also served as the Director, Music Director, and/or performed in over 20 regional productions of the show. Jon is also the creator of Under the Sun, a Sun Records tribute show that tours the United States, and he served as the drummer and Music Director of the second national tour of A Night With Janis Joplin. When not on stage, Jon produces and hosts The Rossifari Podcast, a zoo and animal conservation themed podcast. If you've seen a viral video of someone playing drums with an elephant, that was Jon.

The show is directed by APEX Touring Artistic Producer Lauren L. Sobon. She was the Director and Artistic Producer of the 2016 national tour of Million Dollar Quartet and recently was the director of the 2021 national tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. She has been with Prather Productions for over 30 years and has either produced, directed, choreographed or cast over 120 productions for the company. She is currently the Associate Producer for the 2022-2023 national tour of Chicago. Other credits include the Artistic Producer/Casting Director for the 2020 national tour of Finding Neverland, 2019 international and 2018/19 national tours of The Wizard of Oz as well as the 2017 national tour of Pippin and Associate Producer for the 2014 national tour of Fiddler on the Roof.