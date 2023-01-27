Local Fundraising Professional Jennifer Denike To Lead Florida Rep Development Department

Florida Repertory Theatre announces the appointment of Jennifer Denike as development director for the non-profit theatre company. Ms. Denike joined the organization in November 2022. Prior to assuming her role at Florida Rep, Denike served as the Associate General Manager, Development for WGCU Public Media at Florida Gulf Coast University.



"We are very pleased to welcome Jennifer Denike to Florida Rep. She is a passionate fundraising professional who has dedicated herself to making a difference in the Southwest Florida community," said executive director John Martin.



Ms. Denike moved to Southwest Florida in 2015 and quickly immersed herself in the community. She serves on the board of the Planned Giving Council of Lee County and is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Collier-Lee County. Ms. Denike is a graduate of the class of 2021 Leadership SWFL and a 2021 Gulfshore Business 40 under 40 honoree. She served in various leadership positions within Best Buddies of SWFL and is matched in a one-to-one friendship with her buddy, Nicole. Ms. Denike attended the State University of New York at Cortland where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Florida Repertory Theatre appoints Jennifer Denike as development director for the non-profit theatre company. "I have been a longtime supporter of the arts and theatre and a fan of Florida Repertory Theatre since I began vacationing in Florida," said Ms. Denike. "After hurricane Ian, I was impressed to see the Florida Rep staff and supporters come together as a family to repair and rebuild after hurricane Ian. I continue to be inspired daily by our innovative, diverse, and creative team.



"As someone who has seen first-hand the impact of theatre on young adults, I am also delighted that Florida Rep is dedicated to bringing theatre to over 45,000 young people and families each year. Florida Rep has the power to introduce individuals of all abilities and ages to artistic and expressive forms of theatre to foster creativity and instill confidence.



"In my new role as director of development at Florida Rep, I look forward to working with donors, board members, and our staff to grow live professional theatre in downtown Fort Myers and to expand our youth theatre offerings over the next 25 years." Florida Repertory Theatre is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to providing a first-class regional theatre for Southwest Florida; to creating, nurturing, and developing a diverse ensemble of theatre professionals who will develop long-term relationships working on a wide variety of plays; to helping improve the quality of life in our community through all the arts; and to making the arts, especially theatre, accessible to every segment of our community.



This season, Florida Repertory Theatre celebrates 25 years of producing professional, live theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org to view the full season line-up of comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works.