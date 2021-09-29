Local Artist Chari Mooradian Brings Exhibition To Broadway Palm

The Palm's Gallery Inside Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre presents the works of local artist and longtime Broadway Palm employee Chari (Klackle) Mooradian now through December 25, 2021. Her vibrant pieces showcase a variety of subjects from Fort Myers' landscapes to flora and fauna. The highlight of the exhibition is the show-stopping, six-foot resin painting of Fort Myers Beach titled Purple Rain in which Chari stated her "use of color and composition creates a dreamlike effect."

Chari's work has been exhibited at Arts for Act, Harborside Events Center, Kelly Greens Country Club, The Alliance for the Arts, Fort Myers City Hall, Williams Academy Black History Museum, and more. She has been published in Time of the Islands magazines, Aesthetic Magazine, and in numerous newspapers.

Chari Mooradian's striking work will be showcased now through December 25, 2021. The Palm's Gallery is Inside Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The art show is open daily and there is no charge. For more information on Broadway Palm call (239) 278-4422 or visit BroadwayPalm.com.