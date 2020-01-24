Laura Benanti Announced for Gulfshore Playhouse 10th Annual Gala

Gulfshore Playhouse is pulling out all the stops for the 10th annual Bubbles, Baubles & Broadway Gala presented on Monday, March 2 at the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort in Naples, chaired by philanthropists Jane and Dave Wilson.

Transforming The Ritz into a live speakeasy and performance venue for a celebration like Naples has never seen, Gulfshore Playhouse will take over two ballrooms for a Roaring into the 20s-themed Gala replete with booming nightlife, live entertainment and exclusive travel packages sure to get audiences bidding high.

Guests will be transported into the custom-designed "Starlight Speakeasy" ballroom created for the one-night only Gala. The adventure will begin as soon as guests arrive at The Ritz, where visiting actors will be staged throughout the hotel instructing guests on how to find the secret entry for the Starlight Speakeasy. Once inside, the interactive Gala continues with craft cocktails, live jazz music, a dance floor and gaming tables.

From the Starlight Speakeasy, guests will be whisked away to a second main ballroom for the live performance by Tony Award-winner and Broadway Star Laura Benanti. The celebrated stage and screen actress recently ended her critically acclaimed run on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theatre's revival of "My Fair Lady."

Benanti has starred in numerous Broadway productions, including "She Loves Me," "Gypsy," and "Into the Woods." She's also a familiar face on TV screens, with credits that include "Younger," "Nashville," "Supergirl" and "The Good Wife."

Whether playing the part in a flapper dress, or pinstriped suite, guests are encouraged to dress in Gatsby style, all in support of a great cause.

"For our 10th Gala, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate. Guests won't feel like they're at a traditional fundraiser but rather playing a lead role in a production that celebrates theatre and its ability to take you to another place and time," said Kristen Coury, Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "And, at the same time, patrons will have the opportunity to make a difference by financially supporting a thriving institution that has engaged more than 250,000 patrons through professional theatre, and impacts over 14,000 underprivileged students annually through life-changing theatre education, both in and out of the school programs."

Sponsors include Jane and Dave Wilson, Jane and Steve Akin, Gail Paster and Phil Catapano, Bobbi and David Drobis, Susan L. Regenstein and Barry Frank, Gates Construction, Valerie and Nizar Ghoussaini, Gilbane Building Co., H3, and Jennifer and Richard Housh. Additional underwriting sponsors include Gulfshore Life, J.P. Morgan, Kaleidoscope Floral, The London Club, and Mercedes-Benz of Naples.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by calling 239-261-PLAY (7529) or visiting gulfshoreplayhouse.org. Individual event tickets are $600. Individual Patron tickets are $1,200 and include a private VIP event at a beautiful home in Bay Colony on Feb. 26. Additional sponsor tables for 10 start at $6,000.





