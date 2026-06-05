LOVE LETTERS at Players Circle Theater
This limited engagement runs June 11–14, 2026. Directed by Betty Nordstrom and Kelly Jo Madoian.
Players Circle Theater invites audiences to experience the timeless romance of LOVE LETTERS by A.R. Gurney in a unique limited engagement, June 11–14, 2026.
Directed by Betty Nordstrom and Kelly Jo Madoian, this beloved two-person play will feature a different cast of well-known Southwest Florida performers and media personalities (from Gulf Coast News to WGCU News | PBS & NPR) at every performance, making each evening a one-of-a-kind theatrical event.
A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, LOVE LETTERS follows the lifelong relationship of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III through decades of correspondence. Funny, heartfelt, poignant, and deeply relatable, the play reveals how a lifetime of friendship, love, missed opportunities, and enduring connection can unfold one letter at a time.
Unlike a traditional production, Players Circle’s presentation will showcase a rotating lineup of distinguished local figures from the worlds of media, business, arts, and community leadership, offering audiences a fresh interpretation at every performance.
Performance Schedule:
Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 PM
- Kelly Jo Madoian & Frank Blocker
Friday, June 12 at 7:30 PM
- Betty Nordstrom & Dave Elias
Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 PM
- Angela Christine Watson & Brian Nahas
Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 PM
- Lexi Rae Smith & Jason Drew
Sunday, June 14 at 3:00 PM
-
Jennifer Crawford & JR Davis
“Every cast brings its own chemistry, personality, and perspective to these characters,” said Associate Artistic Director, Ted Wioncek III. “Audiences can attend multiple performances and experience a completely different emotional journey each time.”
The production celebrates the power of storytelling while shining a spotlight on familiar faces who have become part of the fabric of the Southwest Florida community. Whether it’s a respected journalist, television personality, performer, or community leader, each participant brings their own unique voice to Gurney’s cherished script.
With only five performances scheduled, LOVE LETTERS offers theatergoers a rare opportunity to enjoy an intimate and moving theatrical experience while supporting local arts and celebrating some of the region’s most recognizable personalities.
About the Play
LOVE LETTERS by A.R. Gurney is a charming and deeply moving portrait of a lifelong friendship told entirely through letters, notes, and cards exchanged over nearly fifty years. Through humor, heartbreak, triumph, and regret, Melissa and Andrew discover that some of life’s most important conversations happen on the page.
Performance Information
LOVE LETTERS
By A.R. Gurney
June 11–14, 2026
Players Circle Theater
13211 McGregor Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Tickets are available now by calling 239-800-3292 or visiting PlayersCircleTheater.org.
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