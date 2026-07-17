Q&A with Director Kody C Jones and Actors Shennan Nelson, Mia Zottolo of FROZEN at Arts Bonita

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FROZEN is opening TONIGHT at Arts Bonita, presented by the Arts Bonita Actors Theatre. I had the opportunity to ask Director Kody C Jones, along with actors Shennan Nelson (Anna) and Mia Zottolo (Elsa), a few questions ahead of their opening night!

Q&A With Director Kody C Jones:

Q: Frozen is a story audiences know so well from the film. How did you approach creating a stage production that feels both familiar and uniquely theatrical? A: Over the years, I've directed multiple iconic or classic stories and what I've learned is the process has to be a double-edged sword of giving the audience the charm and familiarity of the original story while also remembering that the stage amd screen are decisively different formats of storytelling and that trusting the stage adaptation is always the key to success. Then going back and making sure key moments, designs, or bits that are most memorable to audiences are also utilized and retained in order to capture the true essence of the original that we all know and love.

Q: What has impressed you most about this cast during the rehearsal process? A: The professionalism and talent of our actors always floors me every single time! A majority of our cast is studying theatre at the college level or about to and they always strive to put on the highest caliber of storytelling that matches or exceeds any professional production.

Q: Is there a particular moment in the show that you're especially excited for audiences to experience live? A: During record heat temperatures and humidity in Southwest Florida, we are excited to offer the community a break from the scorching heat and maybe a little snow.

Q&A with Shennan Nelson, playing Anna:

Q: Anna's optimism and determination make her one of Disney's most beloved heroines. What aspects of her personality do you connect with most? A: I connect most with Anna's authenticity. She never feels the need to tone herself down or hide who she is. She's incredibly open and honest with her emotions, and she embraces her awkwardness and quirks instead of trying to change them. I admire her confidence to express herself so freely, and I connect with her determination to stay true to who she is.

Q: Anna experiences tremendous emotional growth throughout the story. How have you approached portraying that journey onstage? A: Exploring Anna's journey has made me appreciate how honest all of the characters in the story are. Throughout the show, Anna is constantly balancing her love for her kingdom with her love for her sister. She genuinely wants what's best for everyone and is always willing to put others before herself. As I portray her, I focus on her courage, optimism, and unwavering hope, even during the difficult moments.

Q: Anna brings a lot of humor to the show. Do you have a favorite comedic moment or line to perform? A: My favorite comedic moment is the scene where Anna first meets Hans. I think it perfectly showcases her awkward charm. What makes the scene so funny is that it isn't trying to be funny, Anna is simply being herself. Her sincerity and awkwardness make the moment feel relatable, and that's what makes it so enjoyable to perform.

Q: What song has become your favorite to perform, and why? A: "Love Is an Open Door" has slowly become my favorite song to perform. At first, it was intimidating because of the vocal attention it required, but over time it became one of the moments I look forward to most. The song captures Anna's excitement and hope as she experiences something completely new, and that's exactly how I feel performing it. The choreography is so much fun, through the song the relationship between Anna and Hans grows stronger, making it such an exciting number from beginning to end.

Q: Is there a backstage ritual or favorite rehearsal memory you've shared during this production? A: One of my favorite memories from this rehearsal process was the cast coming together at the end of day everyday with immense amount of support. People would help with the set after rehearsal days, others would offer support in other elements like vocals and dances. We had people offering to come in on days off to make sure the show would be where it needed to be. The cast being so quick to help and so enthusiastic about doing what’s best for the show was easily a favorite part of the process.

Q&A with Mia Zottolo, playing Elsa:

Q: Elsa spends much of the story struggling between fear and freedom. What has been the most rewarding part of exploring that emotional journey? A: Finding moments in the show where Elsa can be herself, something she isn’t able to do is be who she is without fear. I know a lot of people deal with that in real life. I get to share a story of letting go of the past and embracing the now and I am so grateful I get to share that with audiences.

Q: Of course, everyone knows "Let It Go." What is it like stepping into such an iconic musical moment each performance? A: It’s a fulfilling moment for me. I have multiple videos of me as a kid singing "Let It Go" over and over and now I am doing it as Elsa and that is like a dream. It’s a difficult song to perform and I am excited for audiences to see it.

Q: Has working on Elsa changed your perspective on the character compared to when you first saw Frozen? A: I think she is mistaken as a villain in the movie, however we see her true feelings and doubts more in the musicals in songs like “Monster” or “Dangerous to Dream.” She is more humanized in those songs.

Q: What do you hope audience members take away from Elsa's story? A: You can’t move forward if you’re always looking to the side. Elsa has always been silenced and told to be less than she is, worrying everyone else around her. She finally focuses on herself and her well-being and is able to move forward and be who she truly wants to be.

Q: If you could describe this production in three words, what would they be? A: Loving, majestic, and fulfilling.

Thank you to Kody, Shennan, and Mia for taking the time to thoughtfully answer these questions during their rehearsals! Go check out their work in FROZEN at Arts Bonita this weekend and next!

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