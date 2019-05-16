LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens At Broadway Palm!

Broadway Palm proudly opened the deviously delicious Little Shop of Horrors playing now through June 15, 2019! One of the longest running Off-Broadway shows Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi, smash-hit musical that has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for decades! The show's music is by master composer Alan Menken whose credits also include Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Newsies and Aladdin.

Nerdy floral shop worker Seymour will do anything to gain the love of his co-worker Audrey. The depth of his desire is tested when he stumbles across a strange new breed of plant. This sassy, R&B-singing plant promises everlasting fame and fortune; as long as Seymour keeps feeding it its special diet. Between bites, the plant brings down the house with music in the style 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and Motown including Suddenly, Seymour; Somewhere That's Green and the title song Little Shop of Horrors.

Little Shop of Horrors is directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary who most recently directed/choregraphed Saturday Night Fever which earned itself the number two highest attended show in Broadway Palm's history. Her choreography can also be seen on the international tour of The Wizard of Oz which is currently performing in China. The cast includes Will Callahan, Cantrella Canady, Erica Clare, Sami Doherty, Richie Dupkin, Jayar Garcia, Frank Hughes, Victor Legarreta, Justin Marriel Boyd, Victoria Morris, Tempestt Perrin and Rob Summers.

Little Shop of Horrors is playing now through June 15, 2019 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $45 to $70 with group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





