LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS Now Playing at The Belle Theatre

Get ready for an fantastic evening of laughter! Neil Simon's beloved comedy, "Last of the Red Hot Lovers," is now on stage at The Belle Theatre through September 29th featuring SWFL local performers Louis Monaco, Gerrie Benzing, Donna Richman, and Madison Tripp. This timeless play explores the humorous yet poignant escapades of Barney Cashman, a middle-aged man yearning to break free from the mundane routine of his life.

Set in the vibrant 1960s, the story follows Barney as he attempts to fulfill his romantic fantasies while juggling his responsibilities as a husband and father. With a stellar cast bringing Simon's sharp wit and relatable characters to life, audiences will be treated to an engaging exploration of love, desire, and the comedic misadventures that come with it.

Performance Details:

Dates: Now through September 29th

Location: The Belle Theatre, 2708 Santa Barbara Blvd Suite 135. Cape Coral, FL 33914

Tickets: Available online at www.TheBelleTheatre.com, by calling 239-323-5533 or at the box office

Don't miss your chance to experience this classic comedy in a fresh, lively production. "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" is the perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening laughing with friends.

