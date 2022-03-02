Kristin Carbone & Larry Alexander to Star in TheatreZone's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

In a grand finale to its banner 17th season, TheatreZone, a professional Naples Equity theatre specializing in Broadway musicals, will present The Bridges of Madison County starring Broadway veterans Kristin Carbone in the role of Francesca Johnson and Larry Alexander as National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid, (April 21-May 1, 2022).

During more than 20 years as a New York and Broadway actor, Kristin Carbone has been seen in starring roles in the recent Broadway productions of Roger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof opposite Harvey Fierstein, and Into the Woods with Vanessa Williams. Larry Alexander (Sinatra...My Way, Bravo Broadway!) has performed in more than 25 TheatreZone productions including The Boy from Oz, The Secret Garden, Chess, and most recently in Larry Alexander: Broadway and Back. On Broadway he played Marius in Les Misérables was seen in The Wizard of Oz at Lincoln Center.

The Bridges of Madison County, based on the best-selling novel and developed by the Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning creative team of Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and Marsha Norman, captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?"

Winner of multiple awards including two 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

"With its soaring score and touching story,a??The Bridges of Madison Countya??is a strong addition to any theatre's season," said Mark Danni, TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director. "The powerful roles of Francesca and Robert are a dream come true for any actor, while the ensemble is rich with characters who tell their own individual stories and receive plenty of focus on stage."

The Bridges of Madison County, generously sponsored by Garage Doors of Naples, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on April 21-24, 28-29, May 1, with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on April 23, 24, and May 1. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. For more information, visit Theatre.Zone or call 888-966-3352 x1.