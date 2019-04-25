KILLER QUEEN Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW 5/1

KILLER QUEEN, the premier tribute to queen, is playing at Edison State College on May 1, 2019.

A SHOW FREDDIE WOULD HAVE BEEN PROUD OF

When a tribute band sell out the same arenas their subjects did, you know they're onto something, and that is just the case with Killer Queen, a bunch of British superfans who've made celebrating their idols into an art form.

Led by charismatic Freddie Mercury-look-and-soundalike Patrick Meyers, what started as a one-night thing has now spanned over 25 years and been welcomed the world over due to smashing attention to detail, energetic performances and of course, the most brilliant back catalog to draw upon.

With Freddie's trademark charm, Brian May's incredible curls and much much more, don't miss the band many say is the closest they've ever seen to the real thing!

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.fortmyerstheater.com/theaters/barbara-mann-performing-arts-hall/killer-queen-tribute-to-queen.php





