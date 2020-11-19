Jingle All The Way With THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL At The Off Broadway Palm

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is ringing in the holidays with the hysterical trailer park musical comedy The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical playing now through December 26, 2020. The eclectic residents of Armadillo Acres are back for a cat-fightin', sun-worshippin', chair-throwin', rowdy good time!

It is Christmastime in Armadillo Acres mobile home community and everyone is filled with visions of kegnog and beer. In this raucous sequel to The Great American Trailer Park Musical, you'll meet some new neighbors in the Florida mobile home community, including Darlene - the trailer park Scrooge, her boyfriend Jackie, and Rufus - the redneck with a heart of gold. Longtime Armadillo Acres residents Betty, Lin, and Pickles are back, but when a freak accident strikes Darlene, everyone will be put to the test.

Broadway Palm is thrilled to be reopening the Off Broadway Palm Theatre since closing back in March due to the pandemic. The Off Broadway Palm has adjusted their seating arrangement and is operating at a 50% capacity. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures the theatre has taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking including during the performance. In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

Jingle all the way to the Off Broadway Palm for The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical playing now through December 26, 2020. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

